Parking Dispute Turns Ugly: Bihar Man Beats Up Milk Parlour Owner In Bengaluru, Later Thrashes His Bodyguards, Gets Arrested

Hebbagodi police detained a 36-year-old man when he was caught hitting a milk shop owner in the presence of the wife of owner.

A parking squabble in the Electronics City Phase II was captured on camera by the shop using a CCTV and has now gone viral on social media. As the video demonstrates, the man kicks and punches the shop owner and kicks his bodyguards as well.

Bengaluru: Electronics City police arrest Tarun Chaudhary from Bihar for attacking a milk parlour owner in front of his family for not aiding parking. He also assaulted his bodyguards for not intimidating others.

What exactly happened?

The defendant is called Tarun Chaudhury. Bihar is his home but works in real estate in Bengaluru. On the 9th of October around 10pm, he assaulted Gopal HV who is the owner of the shop.

Chaudhury also came to the shop in his black Range Rover with two bodyguards. Who was in charge of the shop, he questioned. Then he asked his bodyguards to seize a stick and he entered and attacked Gopal. Chaudhury also hit Gopal’s wife when she tried to intervene.

Rowdy man gets arrested

In the police report, Gopal also mentioned that Chaudhury threatened to shoot them and run over them in their car with the milk van parked in front of the shopping centre. He also claimed getting hit by slippers.

The airing of the CCTV containing the footage of Chaudhury reveals not only his assault on the couple but also the beating and punching of his own bodyguards, who attempted to intervene.

Some of the sections in which the Police have charged Chaudhury are causing hurt, wrongful restraint, assault with intent to dishonour, intimidation and assault on a woman. He is under judicial custody, and the investigation is still going on.

