Passenger Opens Plane Emergency Door Upon Landing, Climbs Over Wing

A passenger on Australia’s budget airline Jetstar opened an emergency door and exited the aircraft by climbing over the wing and engine after landing in Melbourne on Thursday, according to officials. The man was arrested by Australian federal police for his unauthorized exit from the Sydney to Melbourne flight.

A Jetstar spokesperson confirmed that the passenger triggered the emergency exit door, causing the slide to automatically deploy. “The plane was parked at the gate,” the spokesperson added.

After opening the door, the man walked along the wing and descended to the ground via the engine, officials reported.

Audrey Varghese, a fellow passenger, described the man’s behavior as “quite strange,” noting that he ignored seatbelt signs and multiple requests from flight attendants to remain seated.

“As soon as the plane began to stop, he got up and charged toward the emergency exit row,” Varghese said, adding that he pushed other passengers and caused a commotion before “ripping open” the emergency door, deploying the slide, and “jumping off the plane.”

Varghese recalled hearing “screams and shrieks” from other passengers, who were understandably “very frightened” by the man’s unusual behavior.

Federal police stated that the man was arrested for “alleged aggressive behavior and violating aircraft safety protocols on a domestic flight.” He was assessed by ambulance officers and later taken to the hospital for further evaluation, where he remains.

Police are continuing their investigation and indicated that charges are likely to be filed at a later date.

Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, thanked passengers for their “patience and understanding” during the incident.