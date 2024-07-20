Passenger Relief: Air India Promises Full Refund and Voucher After 30-Hour San Francisco Flight Delay

Following a 30-hour delay, Air India has announced a full refund and a voucher for future travel for passengers on their flight to San Francisco. The delay was due to a technical issue that required a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia.

Air India’s letter to passengers read, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused during your journey to San Francisco. We understand the past 24 hours were challenging and appreciate your patience. Your safety was our top priority, which led our pilots to make a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport [KJA], Russia.”

Update #3: AI183 AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco had made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia at around mid-night local time. ⁠Air India’s local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by… — Air India (@airindia) July 19, 2024

The airline assured that their main focus was to get passengers to San Francisco as quickly as possible and arranged a relief flight in coordination with relevant authorities.

“Although we cannot undo the experience you have had, we will fully refund your fare and provide a voucher for future travel with Air India as a gesture of our sincere regrets,” the letter added.

The Air India flight, originally numbered AI-183, took off from New Delhi and was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) on July 18 due to technical issues. The flight, now re-designated as AI 1179, landed safely in San Francisco at 20:27 hrs local time (19 July).

Update #2: Air India Flight AI183 Air India flight AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The aircraft… — Air India (@airindia) July 18, 2024

Upon arrival, passengers and crew disembarked and were taken to the terminal for further processing. As Air India did not have staff at KJA, they arranged third-party support to assist passengers.

