Payal Gaming 19-Minute Video Row: How A Fake Clip Triggered A Deepfake Investigation

The viral “19-minute video” controversy surrounding gaming creator Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, became more than another social media rumour when her name was falsely attached to an intimate clip circulating online. Dhare denied any connection to the video and said the woman shown in it was not her. The controversy subsequently moved into the cybercrime space, with Maharashtra Cyber investigating the creation and circulation of the manipulated video.

What Was The Payal Gaming 19-Minute Video Controversy?

The controversy began after a video reportedly around 19 minutes long started circulating on social media in December 2025. Users began claiming, without evidence, that the woman in the clip was Payal Dhare. The claim quickly spread despite the absence of credible evidence linking Dhare to the footage. She eventually addressed the controversy publicly, denying that she was the person shown in the video and urging people not to circulate the material.

The incident highlighted how quickly an unverified claim can become attached to a public figure’s identity, particularly when manipulated or AI-generated material is involved.

Maharashtra Cyber Steps In

The case was taken up by Maharashtra Cyber, which registered an FIR and began investigating the origin and circulation of the video. Reports later identified the footage as an AI-generated deepfake falsely portraying Dhare. In January 2026, Maharashtra Cyber reportedly arrested the person accused of creating the fake video. The investigation focused on how the manipulated content was produced and subsequently circulated online.

The case also prompted warnings about sharing unverified intimate content. Maharashtra Cyber has stressed that people should not blindly forward or circulate such material, particularly when it involves allegations about an identifiable person.

Payal Gaming Later Spoke About The Emotional Impact

Months after the controversy, Dhare spoke about the experience on the reality show The Alliance. She became emotional while recalling the trolling and the effect the deepfake had on her personal life. The episode also brought renewed attention to the wider problem of AI-generated intimate content, where a person’s face or identity can be manipulated and placed into fabricated footage without consent.

The Payal Gaming case therefore became less about the viral clip itself and more about a growing digital threat: how easily AI-generated content can be used to falsely attach a real person’s identity to fabricated material.