Payal Gaming Viral MMS: Is The 19-Minute Viral Video Real Or Fake? Full Controversy Explained

Popular gamer and content creator Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, found herself at the centre of a major online controversy after an alleged intimate clip began circulating with claims that she was the woman seen in it.

Searches for Payal Gaming video, Payal Gaming viral, viral video, MMS, viral videos and Payal Gaming ki video quickly surged as the clip spread across social media. But Payal denied that the woman in the video was her, and the controversy later took an important turn when Maharashtra Cyber reportedly analysed the footage.

According to the cyber department’s findings, the clip had been tampered with and modified using artificial intelligence, making it an AI-generated deepfake rather than a genuine video of Payal.

What Is The Payal Gaming Viral Video Controversy?

The controversy began after an explicit-looking video started circulating online with captions and posts linking it to Payal Gaming. As happens with many viral videos, multiple reposts appeared with misleading titles, thumbnails and claims that the footage was a leaked MMS belonging to the gamer.

Payal’s name was quickly dragged into the trend even though there was initially no verified evidence proving that she was the woman in the video. The speculation became large enough for Payal to publicly address it.

Is The Payal Gaming Video Really Hers?

No, based on the cyber analysis reported in the case. Payal had already denied appearing in the clip, and Maharashtra Cyber later reportedly confirmed that the video had been digitally altered.

An official certificate dated December 19, 2025, said the footage was analysed using available technological tools and was found to have been “tampered with and modified”. The department concluded that it was an AI-generated deepfake. This makes the distinction clear: the viral clip was circulated under Payal Gaming’s name, but it was not verified as authentic footage of her.

Why Is The ‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Linked To Payal Gaming?

The phrase 19-minute viral video had already become a broader social-media search trend when Payal’s controversy surfaced. Several unrelated clips, creators and influencers were being linked to similar “full video” and MMS claims, which created further confusion.

Payal’s name became associated with that trend after social-media users began identifying the woman in one circulating clip as her. That identification was later challenged by Payal herself and, more importantly, by the cyber analysis that reportedly classified the footage as a deepfake.

What Did Payal Gaming Say About The Viral MMS?

Payal publicly rejected the claims linking her to the video. She said the incident had been particularly painful because her identity was being attached to content that was not hers.

Her response also highlighted a wider problem faced by women creators online, where manipulated footage can quickly spread before its authenticity is checked. The controversy even prompted support from other influencers, including Anjali Arora, who spoke about the damage that fake MMS claims can cause to a person’s reputation and mental well-being.

What Did Maharashtra Cyber Find?

This is the most important development in the case. After Payal reportedly filed a complaint, Maharashtra Cyber examined the video and concluded that it had been digitally manipulated.

The analysis found that the clip had been altered using AI technology, and the department described it as a deepfake. A criminal case was also reportedly registered following Payal’s complaint. So unlike many viral-video controversies where authenticity remains uncertain, this case has a reported cyber-forensic finding supporting Payal’s denial.

Why Did ‘Payal Gaming Ki Video’ Start Trending?

Search terms such as Payal Gaming ki video and Payal Gaming viral began trending because users were trying to find the original clip and understand whether the claims were true. But viral search interest does not prove authenticity.

In fact, such trends often make misinformation spread faster because copied posts and misleading thumbnails can appear more credible simply through repetition. In Payal’s case, the cyber findings show why relying on social-media captions alone can be dangerous.

Who Is Payal Gaming?

Payal Dhare is one of India’s best-known female gaming creators. Known online as Payal Gaming, she built her audience through gaming livestreams, esports-related content and social media.

Her popularity has made her a major name in India’s gaming community, but it also means false claims involving her can spread very quickly. That appears to be exactly what happened in this case.

Is The Payal Gaming Viral MMS Real Or Fake?

The clearest answer available right now is: the viral video linked to Payal Gaming was reported to be fake and AI-generated. Payal denied being the woman in the video, and Maharashtra Cyber’s reported analysis later supported that position by concluding that the footage had been tampered with and modified using AI. So claims describing the clip as Payal Gaming’s genuine MMS or private video would be inaccurate based on the findings currently available.

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