People take photos to capture life moments of happiness, fun, friendship, family, etc. We like these moments to last, to remember and to share them with others. The Zaring family from Missouri, United States thought the same and hired a photographer to seize what they hoped would be nice family photographs. But the Zaring family received a set of photos that are either hilarious or scary. The blunder on Photoshop by photographer left the family with faces that looked like cartoons or robots. According to the Zaring family post shared on the social media website Facebook they hired a photographer who claimed to be professional, for $2-250 for a family photo shoot.

The Photographer said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. The post shared by the Pame Zaring on Facebook went viral with over 4 lakh shares January 12. The Zarings, thankfully, took the bad photos in their stride. “I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke – final product” writes Ms Zaring in her Facebook post.

“I passed my furious mark months ago when she wouldn’t send us anything,” Pam Zaring told WDVD-TV. “I was fully prepared to be scammed, money is gone, and no final product! So the humour was much easier to find. Trust me, at one point my blood boiled anytime I was asked about the status of our photos!” The Zarings aren’t asking for their money back, and Pam Zaring told WDVD that she didn’t post them to be “vicious,” but to give people a hearty laugh.