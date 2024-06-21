'Pink' Dolphin Spotted: Real Or AI Generated? Internet Stunned

Recently the internet has been buzzing with pictures of extremely rare ‘Pink’ dolphins that were spotted in Carolina, United States. The netizens are all over it discussing if it’s real or fake. This has left the entire internet in disbelief and many have suggested that the pictures could be AI-generated.

In a social media post, it was suggested that the dolphin might have been washed out of its natural habitat and had been found on the shore.

Rare pink Dolphin spotted off the coast of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/qTQQCgZvU3 — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 18, 2024

A Closer Look

However on taking a closer look many users on social media pointed out that the dolphin had an unusually plastic appearance, after which speculations about the dolphins started surfacing, questioning its authenticity and possible AI generation.

Upon examining it closely, observers noticed the dolphin’s forehead was marked with the word “cola.” Upon closer inspection, it appeared more akin to a plastic toy rather than a living creature. But till then the post had set the internet on fire and it had circulated multiple times.

Internet Reacts

Some, though, praised that the picture was excellent and the creature was lovely. A X user commented, “Definitely not. It’s so beautiful.”

Definitely not. It’s so beautiful. 🥰 — Stardust11M31 (@HarperStasha) June 20, 2024

Another user wrote, “It’s not AI. They show up every now and then. The last one was a few years ago, near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare.”

It’s not AI. They show up every now and then. Last one was a few years ago near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Fake” while another user replied saying “It’s an albino stupid.”

It’s an albino stupid — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 19, 2024

Although the authenticity of the dolphins is in question, what is definite is that it has stunned the internet and people all around the world.

