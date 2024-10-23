Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Discover the significance and rituals of Diwali 2024, the Festival of Lights, celebrated over five vibrant days.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Hindus around the world. Known as the Festival of Lights, it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Celebrated annually according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik, marking the darkest night of the year. This year, the festival will be observed on October 31, 2024. During this time, homes are adorned with diyas (oil lamps), colorful rangoli, and sparkling lights, creating a festive atmosphere.

The Diwali celebrations span five days, each with its unique rituals and significance. The festivities kick off with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and finally Bhai Dooj. On Dhanteras, devotees honor Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity.

The second day, Naraka Chaturdashi, commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Diwali itself celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, highlighting the triumph of good over evil. The fourth day, Govardhan Puja, pays tribute to the Govardhan mountain, which Lord Krishna lifted to protect the people of Mathura. The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

Key Dates for Diwali 2024

Dhanteras: October 30

October 30 Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali): October 30

October 30 Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): October 31 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6:52 PM to 8:41 PM Pradosh Kaal: 6:10 PM to 8:52 PM Amavasya Tithi Begins: 6:22 AM, October 31 Amavasya Tithi Ends: 8:46 AM, November 1

October 31 Govardhan Puja: November 1

November 1 Bhai Dooj: November 2

With the approach of Diwali, preparations are underway, as families clean and decorate their homes to welcome prosperity and happiness into their lives. Each day of the festival brings joy, togetherness, and a chance to reflect on the values of love and unity.

