Planetary Parade: Six Planets To Align Together In A Spectacular Celestial Event, Find Out Where You Can Get A Glimpse

Our universe is mesmerizing and is filled with spectacular displays of nature, some of which we might or might not ever encounter in our lifetime. The vastness and beauty of our universe remain untamed by humankind, with numerous mysteries still awaiting our understanding.

Even when we zoom into our solar system, which is just as big as a speck of dust in a desert, the mysteries and spectacular events still never fail to surprise or amuse us. One such event is about to take place very soon.

One such exquisite event is going to occur where the planets would align in a rare assembly and grace us with a celestial spectacle, something that astronomy enthusiasts just won’t miss. The planetary alignment, known as the Parade of Planets 2024, will showcase the illusion of all planets aligning in a single line, with the clearest view anticipated on Monday, June 3. Nevertheless, observers will have the opportunity to witness this alignment over the course of several days.

Which Planets Are Aligning on June 3, 2024?

The planetary alignment poised to happen will have all six planets in the early morning namely- Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are visible to the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus require a telescope or high-powered binoculars for observation.

Understanding The Alignment

Planetary alignment is an astronomical term referring to the event where multiple planets gather closely on one side of the Sun simultaneously. Planetary parade is a colloquial term describing the presence of several planets in the sky on a single night.

Some individuals believe that the planets of the Solar System can align perfectly in a straight line as seen from the Sun. However, achieving full alignment in three dimensions is not possible. Even a looser clustering within one quadrant (a 90-degree sector) is exceedingly rare: all planets gather in one quadrant only seven times in the current millennium.

This phenomenon occurs when the planets appear closely grouped together within a small portion of the sky as observed from Earth. When Earth is positioned on one side of the Sun alongside other planets, it creates the illusion of several planets aligning in the sky for the observer. The alignment appears more spectacular when the sector in which the planets are observed is smaller.

Where In India Can We Spot Them?

The 2024 Planetary Alignment will be observable from various locations across India, with clear skies expected tomorrow. For those keen to witness this cosmic spectacle, setting an alarm to catch a glimpse of the planetary parade before sunrise each day this week will provide an opportunity to marvel at the beauty and wonder of our solar system in motion.

The Best Time To Observe The Phenomena

The optimal time to observe the planet parade would be approximately one hour before sunrise on June 3. As stated in a recent NASA post, individuals can witness the parade of planets “exactly one hour before” sunrise, based on their local time. Due to the brightness of the light, it may be challenging to discern all the planets in the sky, with only the Moon, Mars, and Saturn expected to be clearly visible. Telescopes will be necessary to spot the other planets.

