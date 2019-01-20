Zomato is again in the headlines, not for any discount but a serious concern. According to reports doing rounds on media, an Aurangabad resident on Friday found plastic fibre in the paneer dishes he ordered for his children. The presence of fibre in paneer came to light after the family started eating and the children complained of paneer being very hard.

As soon as the customer noticed fibre, he went to the restaurant and complained, however to his surprise, the restaurant refused to entertain his issue, saying that maybe Zomato guy did something to the dish.

“I was really worried about my children’s health. I went to the restaurant to speak with the owner. They did not entertain my issue, saying that maybe Zomato guy did something. I went to the police station and lodged a complaint. I wanted to raise awareness among our countrymen how these people can play with our health for something as little as Rs150,” the customer was quoted by ANI as saying.

It was only after the customer filed an FIR that the Zomato took cognisance of the matter and issued a statement saying, “Zomato is deeply committed to food safety, quality, and hygiene. We apologise for the anguish this incident must have caused to our user. We have suspended the restaurant from our platform pending results of the external FDA investigation and in the meanwhile, have refunded the entire amount to the user.”

As for the police complaint, samples of the fibre paneer have been sent for testing, with a probe on hold till the results come.

Earlier, the online food ordering platform was in the news after a video of one of its food delivery boys wearing a Zomato t-shirt was seen consuming food out of one of its boxes.

