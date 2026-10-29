PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi 24th Installment Date and Time: How Much Money and When Will It Hit Your Account Tomorrow?

PM Kisan 24th Instalment Date is 30 October 2026 according to the government and the beneficiaries will be getting Rs 2,000 each through the DBT mode into their accounts on that date. Around 9.34 crore beneficiaries will be getting the payment. However, having a confirmed date doesn’t mean that every registered beneficiary will get the payment. There might be some cases where the farmers have yet to verify their e-KYC or link their account or verify land ownership. The payment is given under the scheme named PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Why the PM Kisan 24th Instalment Date matters for the Rs 6,000 yearly support

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central sector scheme of the Government of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it in February 2019, though it has been in effect since 1 December 2018. Farmers get Rs 6,000 a year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. The three windows are April to July, August to November, and December to March.

The government describes the aim in its own words. As per Digital India, “The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture, allied activities and domestic needs.”

The scheme also says it is a technology-driven IT solution. It moves benefits into the bank accounts of Aadhaar-seeded beneficiaries through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system. States and Union Territories identify and verify the beneficiaries as per the operational guidelines.

The money helps farmers pay for seeds, fertilisers and other farming needs. The government has also continued the scheme for the 2026–27 to 2030–31 period, with a total outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh crore.

Who can expect money on the PM Kisan 24th Instalment Date and who cannot

To qualify, you must be part of an eligible landholding farmer family. Your land ownership details must be correctly recorded and verified. Your Aadhaar must be linked as the scheme requires, and your bank account must be able to receive the payment. Your e-KYC must be complete, and you must not fall under any exclusion category. Both the Central Government and State Governments verify farmers’ eligibility on their own.

Some groups are left out of the scheme:

Families whose land is held by institutions.

People who hold a constitutional post.

Former ministers, MPs, MLAs or other specified office holders.

People with government jobs.

People who paid income tax in the last assessment year.

These exclusions are in accordance with the guidelines of the scheme. Farmers are advised to review the guidelines to confirm their eligibility in respect to their own family. In addition, receipt of an early installment does not necessarily mean that farmers will get the next one. Payments may be blocked if there are any issues with verification and eligibility violation.

Steps to complete e-KYC prior to PM Kisan 24th Instalment Date

This step is crucial and those who have not completed it need to do so by 30 October 2026. There are three types of methods in which it can be done.

The first method is OTP based e-KYC which can be done on PM-KISAN portal and the mobile app. One must have a valid mobile number registered with their Aadhaar number.

Biometric e-KYC is available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs). This service is offered at over 4 lakh CSCs and various SSKs across the country, so help is available near the farmer’s home. Take your Aadhaar card and your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to the nearest centre. The operator will help you complete biometric authentication using Aadhaar-based verification.

Face authentication e-KYC is done on the PM-KISAN mobile app, which millions of farmers use. It is described as the most innovative and hassle-free way, as you can do it from home. Download the PM-KISAN app and the Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store. Log in with your PM-KISAN registered mobile number and open the beneficiary status page. If your e-KYC status shows “No”, click on e-KYC, enter your Aadhaar number and give consent to scan your face. Once the scan succeeds, your e-KYC is complete.

How to check status and what can delay money after the PM Kisan 24th Instalment Date

You can check your status online without visiting any office. Go to the official website and select the Know Your Status option. Enter your PM Kisan registration number, complete the captcha or verification shown, and enter the OTP if asked. Then read your beneficiary details, payment information and pending requirements. If you cannot find your registration number, use the lookup option on the portal, if it is displayed. If the portal shows a pending verification or another issue, follow its instructions or contact your local agriculture office or CSC.

Several problems can stop or delay payment:

Pending e-KYC.

Missing, incorrect or improperly linked Aadhaar details.

Faulty bank account details, or issues relating to Aadhaar seeding and payments.

Unverified land records on the part of the government officials.

Beneficiaries who require verification according to the department.

A mismatch in name or other records.

Farmers should rely on the status shown on the official portal, not on messages or claims on social media.

Before 30 October, check your beneficiary status, finish pending e-KYC, confirm your Aadhaar and bank details, check that your land records are verified, and resolve any issue shown on the portal. After the release, check your bank account. If your payment is withheld even though you meet the conditions, contact your local agriculture department or file a grievance through the official PM Kisan portal.

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