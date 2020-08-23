Prime Minister Modi has released a 1:47 minute video on the official social media handles, and in the video he shows his deep bond with peacocks. In fact, they are a common companion for him at his residence.

In some of the shots, Modi is feeding them peahens, while in others, the animals are waling around the lush residence, while the Prime Minister does his routine morning exercises. Peacocks are a common companion for Modi.

PM Modi has placed Chabootras (elevated structures found in rural India) where birds can make their nests, in his official residence.

He has also written two books on the envrionment and how we can take care of it – “Convenient Action: Gujarat’s Response to Challenges of Climate Change” and “Convenient Action- Continuity for Change” – highlighting his vision for the environment.

PM Modi also pioneered the launch of International Solar Alliance to utlize solar energy for a better future.

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi ensured the state was among the first in India and the world to have a climate change department.

