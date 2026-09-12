Poonam Pandey MMS Leak: How The Actress Reacted When Her Viral Video Sparked A Storm

Poonam Pandey had been involved in the MMS controversy many years back after a video featuring her became available online and went viral within no time. This controversy had caused a lot of interest, and according to previous reports, it was viewed by thousands of people in a matter of hours.

How Did The Poonam Pandey MMS Controversy Start?

The MMS had been made available online on a Tuesday and had become viral instantly. According to reports, it depicted Poonam Pandey performing a ‘stripping’ act and caused a lot of curiosity regarding its authenticity and the way it had become available on the internet.

In just a few hours of this video becoming viral, Poonam Pandey herself commented on the matter on social media platforms. Her response was notably different from what many might have expected.

Poonam Pandey’s Reaction To The Viral Video

Taking to Twitter, Poonam appeared to respond to the sudden attention with humour. She wrote, “Check out Poonam Pandeys MMS… DONT KNOW HOW TO REACT ON THIS FEEL LIKE LOL.”

The post quickly became part of the conversation surrounding the video. Instead of allowing the controversy to completely dominate the narrative, Poonam appeared to take a relatively relaxed approach to the situation.

‘I Felt Bad Initially’

Speaking on the matter, Poonam stated that the videos were supposedly taken while filming for a magazine in a bikini shoot.

According to her claims, someone had secretly filmed the bikini shoot and subsequently uploaded it online. It is reported that at first, she was unhappy that the video got out there.

But she finally chose to laugh about the matter instead of staying unhappy about it.

“Initially, I felt bad. But then, I thought it’s okay,” Poonam said while talking about the matter.

Poonam Said She Finally Laughs At The Controversy

The actress also appeared to question the lengths people could go to while creating and circulating videos involving celebrities.

She reportedly remarked that she laughed at the incident and suggested that people could simply watch it if they wanted to. Her reaction reflected the way she chose to deal with an uncomfortable controversy that had suddenly attracted widespread public attention.

The Poonam Pandey MMS controversy remains an old incident from the actress’s past and should not be mistaken for a recent leak or development. The episode, however, became one of the many controversies that surrounded her public image during that period.

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