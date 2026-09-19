Poonam Pandey On Her Viral MMS Controversy: “My Parents Don’t Know About It”

Some of the controversies that Poonam Pandey has faced in the course of her career include an old MMS controversy which at one point became a very significant issue on the internet. This was when a video thought to be that of the model herself was posted on a video sharing website.

How Old MMS Controversy Started

This controversy started because an MMS was put online and claimed to be a strip act by Poonam. This video soon became a very big topic of discussion on the net with many people referring to the video.

Later, Poonam Pandey addressed the issue by social media where she said that she was not aware that somebody was doing that MMS for her.

Poonam Pandey Says Parents Had Not Known

While this controversy was being talked about, Poonam Pandey said that her parents were not aware of this happening.

Speaking about the situation, she indicated that it was not because her parents did not read newspapers. Instead, she had deliberately managed to keep the controversy away from them.

Poonam reportedly said, “Maine unko pata hi nahin lagne diya,” explaining that she had ensured her parents did not find out about the reports surrounding the video.

Bigg Boss Rumours Also Surfaced

Around the same period, rumours began circulating that Poonam Pandey could enter the popular reality show Bigg Boss. However, sources associated with the show reportedly denied those claims at the time.

The speculation nevertheless added another layer to the media attention surrounding the model.

Her Comment On Stripping On Television

Poonam is also in news owing to her bold declaration regarding the allegations that she was offered Rs 2 crore to strip on national television.

Poonam has allegedly claimed that the figure is way too small an amount to get her to strip on national television.

A Past Controversy Recalled

The MMS incident forms one of many controversies which form a part of Poonam Pandey’s initial years in public life. The MMS video was extensively talked about then, although allegations of any private footage must be taken seriously as they have no independent corroboration of identity and authenticity.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm