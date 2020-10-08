‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has rose to fame after an emotional appeal of the elderly couple behind the venture went viral on social media. The pandemic has been proved to be disastrous for their small business.

With the trolls, vilification, the sheer amount of negative news on social media, particularly Twitter, we often find ourselves shrugging off social media as a negative space. Coming across content that brings us joy, make us smile ear to ear and believe in kindness is rather rare. This changed on Wednesday night when a blogger named Gaurav Vasan took to Twitter to share the plight of an elderly couple running a small kiosk named ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

In the video, when Gaurav asks the elderly couple about how much they earn in a day, the man gets teary eyed and responds that they have only managed to earn Rs 50 in four hours. Narrating his ordeal further, the man added that the pandemic has been disastrous for their small business. They have 2 sons and 1 daughter but receive absolutely no help from them.

The post shared on Twitter read that when we talk about ‘Make In India’ and ‘Vocal For Local’, it is also our responsibility to help small businesses. He further urged everyone who is living in Malviya Nagar or nearly to eat at Baba Ka Dhaba sometimes, as it will only help the old man, who chooses to earn a living by selling food and not beg.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Hard luck today for me, couldn’t get to taste Baba’s matar paneer. It was all over before I reached there. And Baba is a star now busy in giving interviews to various news channels. @VasundharaTankh @RICHA_LAKHERA @TheDeshBhakt @AshishSinghLIVE @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/ZNOFurRDr6 — Parul Singh IRS (@parul_irs) October 8, 2020

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

Just look at this smile :’)

Priceless.

Did my part , Ap bhi jaye or kuch khake aaye.

Thank you @youtubeswadofficial For making that video. God bless you bhai. Address : Shivalik B Block , Malviya Nagar Opposite Hanuman mandir. pic.twitter.com/oflsZKgz37 — Harsh Beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) October 8, 2020

The positive side of social media❤️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nbL8QFJXat — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) October 8, 2020

With the post going viral in just a few hours, the video has called Twitterati to action. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Swara Bhasker to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and more have further urged social media to users to come together and help this couple. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti too reached out to the couple. Sharing happy pictures of the couple on Twitter today morning, the politician informed everyone that he has done the needful to bring smile on the couple’s faces. He will take care of them and will be starting a drive soon to take care of similarly placed people.