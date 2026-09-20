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Home > Offbeat News > Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

An old controversy involving Pragya Nagra’s alleged private video has resurfaced online. The actress had earlier denied the claims and called the incident a distressing experience.

Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 14:32 IST

Controversy involving South Indian actress Pragya Nagra has once again drawn attention online. The actress had earlier found herself at the centre of a social media storm after an alleged private video and pictures surfaced on various platforms. The content was claimed to feature Pragya.

However, the actress denied the claims and spoke about the distress caused by the controversy. The incident had also raised questions about the misuse of artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content.

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‘Still In Denial’: Pragya Nagra Reacts

At the time, Pragya Nagra addressed the controversy through a post on X, formerly Twitter. The actress described the experience as something she was struggling to come to terms with.

“Still in denial, and still hoping that it’s just a bad dream that I will wake up from,” she wrote. Pragya also criticised those allegedly creating and circulating manipulated content.

“Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable,” she said. The actress further wrote, “Can just pity the evil minds who misuse it to create such AI content and the people who help spread it!” She said the episode had been extremely stressful and thanked people who supported her during the difficult period.

Pragya Nagra Says She Hoped No Woman Faces This

In her statement, Pragya expressed gratitude towards those who stood by her. She also hoped that no other woman would have to experience something similar.

The controversy highlighted the growing concerns around digitally altered videos and the speed at which unverified material can spread across social media. An important point in the controversy was Pragya’s own denial. The alleged content should not be treated as authentic simply because it circulated widely online.

Who Is Pragya Nagra?

Pragya Nagra is an actress who has worked across the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries. Born on December 14, 1998, she comes from a Punjabi family. She began her career as a model and appeared in advertisements before entering films.

Pragya made her acting debut opposite actor Jiiva in the 2022 Tamil film Varalaru Mukkiyam. She subsequently appeared in projects across South Indian cinema.

Old Viral MMS Controversies Raise Privacy Questions

Pragya’s case came amid a wider pattern of alleged private videos involving social media personalities being circulated online. Pakistani influencers including Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira and Imsha Rehman had also faced controversies involving alleged sensitive videos.

Such incidents have triggered wider discussions about online privacy, manipulated content and the misuse of AI. For Pragya, the viral MMS controversy was not simply an online trend. Her earlier statement showed the personal distress caused by the episode and why she urged people to think about the impact of spreading unverified content.

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Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

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Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

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Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?
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