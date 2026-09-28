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Home > Offbeat News > Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH

Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH

Preity Zinta’s old Koffee With Karan clip has resurfaced, bringing back the story of how she landed the iconic role of Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho after Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly turned it down.

Preity Zinta Viral Video
Preity Zinta Viral Video

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 13:09 IST

Years after Kal Ho Naa Ho became one of Bollywood’s most-loved romantic dramas, an old interview featuring Preity Zinta has found a fresh audience online. The clip, from her appearance on Koffee With Karan, shows Karan Johar asking her how she felt about stepping into a role that had reportedly first been offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Preity’s answer has become the biggest talking point. Instead of treating herself as someone who had “replaced” Kareena, she compared the situation to buying a pair of jeans.

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‘This Film Was In My Destiny’: Preity Zinta’s Answer

Preity explained that if someone tries on a pair of jeans but does not buy them, they cannot claim ownership when somebody else eventually purchases them. She applied the same logic to Kal Ho Naa Ho, saying that once she heard the script, she wondered why Kareena had not taken the film.

She recalled the situation as one where Kareena was the first choice and she was the second. Preity then added that, regardless of how the casting came about, “this film was in my destiny.” The candid response has once again caught attention because of how calmly Preity addressed being the second choice for a role that eventually became closely associated with her.

Watch The Viral Video

Kareena Kapoor Was Reportedly The First Choice

Kal Ho Naa Ho, directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Karan Johar and Niranjan Iyengar, was released in 2003 with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan had reportedly been approached for Naina before Preity came on board. Multiple reports have said that a disagreement over remuneration played a role in Kareena not doing the film, although the details have been reported differently over the years.

The film ultimately became one of Preity’s defining performances, with her portrayal of Naina Catherine Kapur remaining one of the most remembered female characters from early-2000s Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan Had One More Thing To Say

The resurfaced clip also features Saif Ali Khan, who was sitting alongside Preity on the show. Karan asked him whether he thought Kareena or Preity would have made the better Naina.

Saif’s response was strikingly simple. After watching the finished film, he said he could not imagine anyone else except Preity leading the role. 

The clip first resurfaced prominently in May 2026 and was subsequently picked up by multiple publications again in June and September, bringing the decades-old casting story back into the entertainment conversation. 

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Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH
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Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH

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Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH
Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH
Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH
Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH
Preity Zinta Viral Video: Why This Old ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Interview Is Everywhere Again – WATCH

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