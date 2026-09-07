Priti Paswan MMS Controversy: Viral 1-Minute-48-Second Video Sparks Questions, Bhojpuri Dancer Breaks Silence

A video described online as a 1 minute 48 second clip began circulating across social media in June 2026, with posts falsely claiming that the woman seen in it was Bhojpuri stage dancer and social media personality Priti Paswan.

The clip quickly became a trending search term on platforms including X and Telegram, with several accounts using phrases such as “Priti Paswan viral video” and “Priti Paswan MMS” to attract clicks. However, there is no credible evidence establishing that Paswan is the woman in the video.

What did Priti Paswan say about the viral video?

Paswan addressed the controversy through a video statement shared on Facebook on June 8. She categorically denied being the woman shown in the circulating footage. According to reports quoting her statement, Paswan pointed to two identifying features — a mole on her face and a tattoo on her shoulder — which she said were absent from the woman shown in the viral clip. She also warned that people responsible for spreading the video using her name could face legal action.

Reports from State Mirror also said Paswan released a longer video addressing the controversy and described the claims as completely false.

Is the Priti Paswan MMS video real or fake?

Based on the available reporting, the video has been misattributed to Priti Paswan. Multiple fact-check reports have documented her denial and the physical differences she highlighted.

However, it is important not to overstate the evidence: publicly available reports do not include an independently published forensic report conclusively establishing whether the original footage was manipulated, AI-generated or simply belonged to another person. The strongest verified fact is that Paswan has denied being the woman in the clip.

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Why are people being warned against clicking the “full video” links?

The controversy also highlights a familiar online scam pattern. Several accounts claiming to have the “full video” have circulated links designed to attract users to suspicious websites. LatestLY reported that many such links can function as clickbait, phishing or malware traps, rather than providing any legitimate information about the alleged video.

For now, therefore, the Priti Paswan MMS controversy is best understood as a case of a viral video being falsely linked to a public figure, rather than a confirmed leak involving her.