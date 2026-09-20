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Home > Offbeat News > Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

Priti Paswan has denied that the viral 1-minute-48-second MMS clip shows her. Here's what the Bhojpuri performer said and why the video is trending online.

Priti Paswan Viral MMS
Priti Paswan Viral MMS

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 12:56 IST

Priti Paswan MMS: Priti Paswan has found herself at the centre of a viral-video controversy after a 1-minute 48-second clip began circulating online with claims that the woman featured in it was the Bhojpuri stage performer. The alleged MMS quickly triggered searches and social-media posts using Priti’s name.

But Priti Paswan has denied that she is the woman in the viral clip. She has also pointed to specific differences between herself and the person seen in the footage, while warning against the circulation of the video.

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Priti Paswan MMS Viral Video: Why Is The 1-Minute 48-Second Clip Trending?

The controversy centres on a short video repeatedly described online as being 1 minute and 48 seconds long. Posts on social media and messaging platforms began attaching Priti Paswan’s name to the clip, leading to a surge in searches around phrases such as “Priti Paswan viral video” and “Priti Paswan MMS.”

The video’s exact duration has itself become part of the curiosity surrounding the trend, with users searching for an alleged “full” or “original” version. However, the circulation of a video under someone’s name does not establish that the person actually appears in it.

Priti Paswan MMS Viral Video: What Did She Say About The Clip?

Priti Paswan publicly rejected the claim that the woman in the circulating footage is her. In her response, she pointed to identifying features on her own body, including a facial mole and a shoulder tattoo, which she said are not visible on the woman in the viral clip. She also indicated that legal action could be taken against those responsible for spreading the material.

Her denial became an important part of the story because the viral posts had already begun widely associating her name with the footage.

Priti Paswan MMS Viral Video: Is The Clip Actually Hers?

Based on the available reporting, the viral clip should not be presented as an authentic Priti Paswan video. Priti has denied being the person shown, while multiple reports and fact-check summaries describe the attribution as false or misleading. Some coverage has also characterised the material as manipulated, although the available reporting does not provide enough independent forensic evidence to establish exactly where the original footage came from.

That makes the distinction important: the viral claim is real as an online trend, but the claim that the video features Priti Paswan has not been established.

Priti Paswan MMS Viral Video: Why Are ‘Full Video’ Links Appearing Online?

As interest in the story grew, numerous posts began promising users access to the supposed “full video” or directing them to external websites. Reports tracking the controversy have warned that some of these links appear to be clickbait or potential phishing and malware traps. The use of a celebrity or creator’s name alongside an alleged MMS can generate curiosity-driven clicks, which makes such controversies particularly attractive to malicious websites.

Users searching for the alleged footage should therefore avoid suspicious download links and refrain from forwarding or sharing unverified material.

Priti Paswan MMS Viral Video: Who Is Priti Paswan?

Priti Paswan is a Bhojpuri stage performer and social-media creator who has built a following through dance performances and online content. Her name became widely associated with the viral controversy after posts began attaching it to the 1-minute-48-second clip. Her public denial has since become a central part of the online discussion.

The controversy also highlights how easily an unverified video can be linked to a public figure simply through captions, hashtags and repeated reposts.

Priti Paswan MMS Viral Video: What We Know So Far

The 1-minute-48-second video is circulating online, but Priti Paswan has denied that she appears in it. She has cited differences in identifiable physical features and warned about the consequences of spreading the material. At present, there is no reliable basis to present the clip as an authentic Priti Paswan MMS. The available reporting instead points to a case of misattribution and viral misinformation, with suspicious links further fuelling the trend.

For readers coming across posts claiming to offer the “original” or “full” video, the safest approach is not to click, download or share them.

ALSO READ: Marry Umair Viral MMS Video: 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Claim Goes Viral Again — What We Know About The Pakistan Viral Video

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Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

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Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

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Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip
Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip
Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip
Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip
Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

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