New social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has rocked Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with her cute looks and amazing expressions. This beautiful Malayalam actor took only 30 sec to set social networking sites on fire. Not only this, she is followed by thousands of people overnight and became a known face to millions. In the video, Malayalam actor Priya is communicating with a guy with her facial expressions. She does not utter a word, but the way she blinks her eye was enough to attack millions of hearts.

Priya Prakash is making her debut with Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love which is scheduled to release on March 03,2018. The Video has already become popular in a very short time, and a kick start to her acting career. The movie is directed by Omar Lulu, He made his debut with the Malayalam movie Happy Wedding.