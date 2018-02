On Monday, Stand-up Comedian Zakir Khan, who is popularly known as sakht launda has shared a sakht advice to the youth, who got stuck in the magic of Priya Prakash Verrier's facial expressions. In the 30 second video, Malayalam actor blinked her eye that attacked millions of the heart and she became an Internet sensation overnight. The 30 sec video is actually a part of a song Manikya Malaraya Poorvi from the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love.

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier’s video is trending the internet as she attacked millions of hearts with her cute looks, smile and facial expressions. The 30 sec video is actually a part of a song Manikya Malaraya Poorvi from the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love. The video on social media sites has got millions of views, thumbs-up and reactions. As her stunning expression are taking out hearts of the youth, Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan who is popularly known as Sakht Launda shared 3 posts as Sakht advice through his Twitter account.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has shared an advice to all single men who are getting crazy for Priya Prakash Varrier. In his post Zakir Khan commented on the viral video, Doston kerala ki taraf se ek ghatak humla hua hai. Sakht advice: Kissi bhi school dress wali ladki ke meme pe click na kare. Radom tags par dhyan na de..P.S: Yaad rakhiyega sathiyon. Itihaas humme humari sakhti ke liye yaad rakhega, pighalne ke liye nahi. #KeepCalm&BeSakht, reads the post.

Sakht Advice: Agar koi gaddar aapko Kissi bhi dushman ke video me ya photo me tag kare toh sayyam rakhe aur ghabraye bilkul nahi. Aur reply me “mai pighal gaya” likhne ki jagah “Yeh Muskaan ki chamkaan kahin aur” ka istamal kare. Dopahar ke muqable halaat ab kaboo me hai.

Not just this Sakhat launda in his sarcastic humor also targeted those who are liking and sharing her video. The other tweets read, Sach toh yeh ki Ek bhi sakht launda nahi pighal hai, sirf gaddar kam hue hai. (Isse itna share kare,ki unn kayaron ka sar sharm se jhuk jaye)