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Home > Offbeat News > Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?

Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?

Priyanka Pandit addressed the 2021 viral MMS controversy, denying the video was hers and saying the woman only looked like her.

Priyanka Pandit denies viral MMS video is hers (Image: X)
Priyanka Pandit denies viral MMS video is hers (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 14:32 IST

The name of the Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit had been associated with the viral MMS scandal in 2021. However, she had strongly refuted that the lady who appeared in the video was none other than herself. The scandal involving Priyanka Pandit’s viral MMS had gone viral on social media at that time.

Priyanka Pandit viral MMS controversy dates back to 2021

The video surfaced online and was purportedly linked to Priyanka. As her name became associated with it, the Priyanka Pandit viral MMS quickly gained traction across social media. The actress, however, said the video was not hers and alleged that someone was deliberately trying to damage her image and career.

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During a media interaction, Priyanka maintained that it was an old video that had started circulating again after the leak of Trishakar Madhu’s MMS. Despite the controversy surrounding the Priyanka Pandit viral MMS, she remained active on social media and continued sharing photos and videos.

Priyanka Pandit viral MMS was denied by actress

Priyanka had also spoken to news agency IANS about the controversy. She said, “The girl in the viral video is not me. That girl only looks like me, and the video is quite old.”

Her statement came as the Priyanka Pandit viral MMS continued to circulate online. She said the circulation of the video could have a negative impact on her professional career and claimed that it was being deliberately made viral to tarnish her image.

Priyanka Pandit viral MMS led to complaint

According to reports from the time, Priyanka also filed a complaint over the matter. The Priyanka Pandit viral MMS controversy came amid a period when several alleged private videos involving public figures were being circulated online.

In the 2021 controversy remains that the woman in the viral video was not her and that the clip was an old video being falsely linked to her. The Priyanka Pandit viral MMS episode had also resulted in online trolling and abusive comments directed at the actress.

Also Read: Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral    

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Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?
Tags: Priyanka Pandit viral MMSviral mmsviral video

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Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?

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Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?
Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?
Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?
Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?
Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?

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