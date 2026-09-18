Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

The Bhojpuri film industry witnessed a huge controversy in 2021 after a private video thought to be that of Priyanka Pandit appeared on social media. This was immediately after a private video of Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu became an instant controversy online. An old video of Priyanka Pandit soon emerged on various social media sites.

The video attracted wide publicity online. Nevertheless, Priyanka Pandit maintained that she did not feature in the video and that people were trying to defame her name.

Priyanka Pandit Said The Viral Video Was Not Hers

Speaking to journalists at the time, Priyanka Pandit reportedly rejected the allegations surrounding the video. The actress said, “The viral video is not mine. The girl shown in the video only looks like me. The video is also old.”

Pandit also alleged that the video was being circulated as part of a personal vendetta against her. She reportedly approached the police and filed a complaint over the circulation of the footage.

Police were said to be investigating the matter. Reports at the time also stated that efforts were being made to remove links to the video that were being widely circulated online.

Who Is Priyanka Pandit?

Priyanka Pandit made her Bhojpuri film debut with Jeena Teri Gali Mein in 2013. She later appeared in several Bhojpuri films, including Pawan Putra, Ichhadhari, Awara Balam, Karam Yug and Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

Trisha Kar Madhu MMS Controversy Came Before It

The Priyanka Pandit controversy unfolded shortly after Trisha Kar Madhu’s private video became a major topic on social media in 2021. Trisha addressed the controversy through Facebook posts. In one post, she wrote, “God watches over everything. The guy made my private video viral.”

The actress also shared another post where she mentioned that she had recorded the video herself, but she did not know how it reached social media. Both the Priyanka Pandit and Trisha Kar Madhu MMS controversies drew huge attention to privacy, online harassment, and the circulation of private videos in the Bhojpuri entertainment industries at the time.