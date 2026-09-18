LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

A private video linked to Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit has resurfaced online after the Trisha Kar Madhu MMS controversy. Pandit says the video is old, morphed and being used to defame her.

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 18:55 IST

The Bhojpuri film industry witnessed a huge controversy in 2021 after a private video thought to be that of Priyanka Pandit appeared on social media. This was immediately after a private video of Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu became an instant controversy online. An old video of Priyanka Pandit soon emerged on various social media sites.

The video attracted wide publicity online. Nevertheless, Priyanka Pandit maintained that she did not feature in the video and that people were trying to defame her name.

You Might Be Interested In

Priyanka Pandit Said The Viral Video Was Not Hers

Speaking to journalists at the time, Priyanka Pandit reportedly rejected the allegations surrounding the video. The actress said, “The viral video is not mine. The girl shown in the video only looks like me. The video is also old.”

Pandit also alleged that the video was being circulated as part of a personal vendetta against her. She reportedly approached the police and filed a complaint over the circulation of the footage.

Police were said to be investigating the matter. Reports at the time also stated that efforts were being made to remove links to the video that were being widely circulated online.

Who Is Priyanka Pandit? 

Priyanka Pandit made her Bhojpuri film debut with Jeena Teri Gali Mein in 2013. She later appeared in several Bhojpuri films, including Pawan Putra, Ichhadhari, Awara Balam, Karam Yug and Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.

Trisha Kar Madhu MMS Controversy Came Before It

The Priyanka Pandit controversy unfolded shortly after Trisha Kar Madhu’s private video became a major topic on social media in 2021. Trisha addressed the controversy through Facebook posts. In one post, she wrote, “God watches over everything. The guy made my private video viral.”

The actress also shared another post where she mentioned that she had recorded the video herself, but she did not know how it reached social media. Both the Priyanka Pandit and Trisha Kar Madhu MMS controversies drew huge attention to privacy, online harassment, and the circulation of private videos in the Bhojpuri entertainment industries at the time. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?
Tags: Bhojpuribihar

RELATED News

Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video

Aliza Sehar MMS Leak Controversy: What Happened To The Pakistani YouTuber After Her Private Video Went Viral

Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

Umair Viral Video 7:11: Pakistani Leaked MMS Searches Surge On Social Media, Here’s The Truth

Husband Shares Wife’s Private Video On Adult Website, What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

IND vs WI Squad: Mohammed Shami And Bhuvneshwar Kumar Snubbed | Are Veteran Pacers Out of India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Plans?

Allwyn Bikes Enters a New Chapter with Exclusive Bicycle Launch, Bringing German Design to Indian Manufacturing

Celewish Media Introduces Maira Vardhan As Its AI Virtual CMO, Bringing AI-Led Thinking To Celebrity & Influencer Marketing

Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Included as Jorge Jesus Names First Squad as Selecao Boss | Full List

Drunk Man Urinates on Unconscious Man in Kanpur, Friends Recorded the Shameless Act on Camera and Shared It Online

Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme

FROM BADDI TO 19,024 FEET: STEELBIRD UNLEASHES ‘FALCON’S RIDE’ TO CONQUER UMLING LA

Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?
Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?
Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?
Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?
Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

QUICK LINKS