The mobile phone game PUBG has its own place amongst the youth and it is one of the most engaging games of the recent times. PUBG is now updated with a new zombie wave which is the part of its alliance with the Resident Evil 2. the new update has many new features, modes, and allocations.

The Tencent game has released the latest beta update for its battle game labeled as PUBG Mobile 0.11.0. PUBG has declared its association with Resident Evil 2 at the release of the latest beta update for the players to test out the much-anticipated Zombies Mode. The Zombies mode of PUBG is officially named ‘Sunset’ and is present in the beta update’s Erangel Map. All the bosses in the game also make an appearance apace with the other zombies in order to symbolize the alliance of PUBG with Resident Evil 2.

If a player kills the boss of Resident Evil 2, then he is awarded in-game resources that will help the player maintain a high endurance in the game. The moonlight mode is added in the Vikendi map and the quick match arcade mode is placed in the Sanhok map with a few more features adopted from the Pc edition of the game.

In the sunset mode of PUBG mobile, the players have to fight it out against the waves of zombies attacking them and every wave will be bigger than the last ended wave.

The main menu theme and music of PUBG now consists of Resident Evil 2 and an addition of Resident Evil 2 themed personal space is also made where the player will get all information of its current connections.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App

Read More