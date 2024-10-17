Pune man has taken to social media to seek the return of his stolen scooter, which serves as a poignant reminder of his late mother.

In a deeply emotional appeal, Abhay Chaugule from Pune has taken to social media to seek the return of his stolen scooter, which serves as a poignant reminder of his late mother. The black Activa, taken on Dussehra from the Kothrud area near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, represents the last tangible connection he has to his mother, who passed away three months ago after a long battle with cancer.

What happened?

Chaugule’s distress began when he discovered that his scooter, registered as MH14BZ6036, had been stolen. Despite his thorough search of the area and filing a police complaint, the vehicle remains missing. This unfortunate incident has left him grappling with the emotional toll of losing the one material possession that held significant sentimental value.

Family Tragedy

Chaugule’s heartache is compounded by the recent losses he has faced. His mother, who purchased the scooter with immense dedication, passed away just three months prior, while his father succumbed to COVID-19 two years ago. This backdrop of grief makes the loss of the scooter even more poignant for Chaugule, as it was a cherished memento of his mother’s love and hard work.

A Call for Help

In a bid to recover his scooter, Chaugule turned to Instagram, sharing his story in Marathi. He included details of the theft, urging the public to assist him in locating the missing vehicle. His heartfelt post read, “Plz help me find My BLACK ACTIVA MH14BZ6036. It was stolen from Kothrud on Dussehra Night. Plz, contact me on 9766617464. or DM on this id @abhayanjuu.” He also used hashtags like ‘activa’ and ‘blackactivamissing’ to broaden the reach of his plea.

Community Support

Chaugule’s appeal resonated with many social media users, who expressed their support and offered encouraging words. The community rallied around him, sharing his post and hoping that local authorities would successfully recover the stolen scooter. The solidarity shown by strangers provided a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dark time for Chaugule.

Offers New Scooter

In a surprising turn, Chaugule directly addressed the thief in a second part of his post, making a heartfelt plea for the return of his scooter. He underscored the importance of the Activa, stating that it was a product of his mother’s hard work and dedication. To incentivize the return, he went so far as to offer to buy the thief a new two-wheeler, emphasizing, “I urge you to return my mother’s vehicle. I will even buy you a new one if you give me back my scooter.”

