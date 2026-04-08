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Home > Offbeat News > Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

A Pune restaurant’s ‘Chef’s Kiss’ dessert went viral after resembling realistic human lips. Shared by influencers Darshna and Rishav, the shocking presentation drew 28 million views. Netizens reacted with humor and discomfort, turning the dish into a social media sensation.

Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’
Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 8, 2026 12:18:16 IST

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Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

Modern chefs use food designs that attract Instagram users because they want to create dishes that will bring customers to their restaurants. A restaurant in Pune discovered that there exists a precise boundary that separates culinary craftsmanship from internet-worthy horror.

The Instagram account ‘flexinggoat’ creators Darshna and Rishav shared their dining experience, which has received more than 28 million views. The digital storm centers around a dessert named Chef’s Kiss.

The name indicates perfection, but the actual product consists of two extremely realistic detached lips displayed on a dish, which made people online respond with both authentic amusement and slight face-palm disbelief.

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The viral reel showcases the moment the dish reaches the table, revealing a mold that looks so real it seems more like a medical device than a dessert.

The comment section exploded with a mix of fascination and discomfort. People who watched the movie saw two different reactions when users called the order “Chef’s Lips” and “Kiss.” Some users watched the movie to see which Bollywood star the chef loved most. The dish creator participated in the conversation by jokingly stating that he used the dish to express his affection for customers.

The dessert achieves its purpose because it exists as either a silicone-mold pastry masterpiece or a strange piece of surrealism, which ensures all visitors to Pune will remember their time there.

Sensory Shock: Unconventional Plating

The presentation of food creates a psychological effect that needs recognition because diners already start their dining experience through visual assessment before they take their first bite.

The restaurant ‘Chef’s Kiss’ employs hyper-realistic confectionery as its main method to create edible products that replicate human body parts and evoke strong emotional responses. The establishment presents a dessert that precisely replicates human lips to break conventional food appearance standards by transforming from “appetizing” to “uncanny.”

The specific design choice creates a dining experience that presents sensory dissonance because the brain attempts to match the image of a biological body part with the sweet edible treat.

Viral Gastronomy: Digital Engagement

The rapid growth of this video demonstrates the emerging hospitality industry trend that restaurants use to approach algorithm-driven dining. Restaurants today design their menu items to create dining experiences that result in social media “shareable” moments that depend on shock value and humor.

The restaurant uses social proofing through mass digital interaction because it creates a dish that divides customers’ opinions. The establishment receives free marketing through organic customer discussions about whether the dish is “terrifying” or “hilarious” because these debates reach millions of users. The ‘Chef’s Kiss’ functions as a dessert that transforms into a strategic social media performance piece for restaurants.

Also Read: Ranthambore Chaos: Tiger Forced to Wait Amid Safari Vehicle Traffic Jam, Netizens Slam Mismanagement Loudly, WATCH

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Tags: hyper realistic foodPune viral dessert

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Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

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Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

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Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’
Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’
Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’
Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

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