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Home > Offbeat News > Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore

Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore

Bimla Devi, a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district, won Rs 1 crore in a Sikkim government lottery after buying a Rs 7 ticket during a shopping trip. Her husband works as a daily-wage labourer, and the family hopes the winnings will help secure their children’s future.

Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore
Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 14:31 IST

A routine shopping trip for her children’s clothes turned into a life-changing moment for Bimla Devi, a woman from Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district, who won Rs 1 crore in a lottery after spending just Rs 7 on a ticket. The unexpected win brought a wave of happiness to her family, which relies on daily-wage earnings to make ends meet. 

According to reports, Bimla had visited Railway Road in Kotkapura to shop when she purchased the lottery ticket from the Star Lottery Stall near the railway station. The ticket was part of a Sikkim government lottery. She bought it a day before the results were announced, with little idea that the small purchase would bring such a significant change to her family’s circumstances. 

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The family learnt about the win after the lottery results were declared the following evening. The stall owner, Naresh Monga, informed them that Bimla’s ticket had won the Rs 1 crore prize. The family subsequently visited the stall to celebrate the news, with the occasion marked by sweets and festivities. 

Bimla Devi Plans To Secure Her Children’s Future

Bimla’s husband works as a daily-wage labourer, and the family hopes the prize money will ease its financial difficulties and help provide better opportunities for their children. The win has brought renewed hope to a household that has depended on daily earnings to meet its needs. 

Expressing her happiness over the unexpected windfall, Bimla said, “God has heard my prayers.” Reports suggest that the family has not yet made a final decision on how to use the money. They are considering discussing their options and potentially starting a small business, with the aim of improving their financial stability and securing a better future for their children. 

The win has also proved significant for the lottery stall. According to its owner, the shop had previously sold tickets that won prizes worth lakhs of rupees, but this was the first time a ticket sold there had won Rs 1 crore. 

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Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore
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Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore

Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore

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Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore
Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore
Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore
Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore
Punjab Woman Buys Rs 7 Lottery Ticket While Shopping For Kids’ Clothes, Wins Rs 1 Crore

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