Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year Celebrations Begin On April 14 With Hope, Rituals, And Festive Delights

Puthandu 2025, the Tamil New Year, will be celebrated on April 14 with rituals, prayers, and traditional dishes like mango pachadi and pongal.

As the regional New Year festivities light up various Indian states, Tamil Nadu gears up to welcome Puthandu 2025 a festival deeply rooted in culture, hope, and fresh starts. Also known as Varusha Pirappu or Puthurusham, this celebration marks the beginning of the Tamil month Chithirai and a new calendar year.

This year, Puthandu will be observed on April 14, and according to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti moment symbolizing the Sun’s transit — is scheduled at 3:30 AM.

Why Puthandu Is Special: The Significance of Tamil New Year

Puthandu is not just about welcoming another year. As per Tamil beliefs, it is the day Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe, making it spiritually important for new beginnings. The festival is also associated with Lord Indra, who is said to descend to Earth on this day, bringing happiness, hope, and peace.

People believe that starting a new project, business, or venture on this day leads to prosperity. Families celebrate with dedication, prayers, and optimism, hoping for a blessed and fruitful year ahead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Puthandu 2025: Rituals and How It Is Celebrated in Tamil Nadu

On the morning of Puthandu, Tamil households wake up early and begin the day by cleaning and decorating their homes with beautiful kolams (rangoli designs). The front entrances are adorned with flowers, and a traditional lamp is lit to signify prosperity.

Families dress in new clothes and greet one another with wishes for a good year. Visits to relatives’ homes are common, where they exchange flowers, fruits, and sweets. The day is filled with joyful conversations and shared meals.

One of the highlights of the Puthandu feast is the preparation of mango pachadi a unique mix of jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem leaves, and red chillies. This dish is symbolic, representing the various flavors of life — sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy reminding people to accept life in all its phases.

Another important dish is pongal, a savory rice preparation offered to the deities and later enjoyed by the family. Temples are visited, prayers are offered, and children often seek the blessings of elders in the family.

Puthandu 2025 is more than a festival it’s a reminder of the beauty in beginnings, the strength in traditions, and the joy of togetherness. As Tamil Nadu and Tamil communities worldwide come together to celebrate, the spirit of renewal, love, and positivity takes center stage.

ALSO READ: Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested in Munnar After POCSO Complaint