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Home > Offbeat News > Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?

Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?

The controversy had drawn widespread attention on social media, while questions had remained over who was behind the circulation of the private material and why it had been leaked.

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada. (Source:Social Media)
Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 10:08 IST

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada had found herself at the centre of a major controversy after private and intimate videos allegedly linked to her surfaced online in 2019. The viral MMS had dramatically changed the course of her public life and sparked widespread discussion on social media, with her supporters questioning how the material had been circulated and demanding accountability for those responsible. The MMS controversy had unfolded against the backdrop of Pirzada’s outspoken political statements, which had frequently drawn attention online.

Rabi Pirzada Had Faced a Major Online Controversy

Pirzada had been a well-known Pakistani singer and social media personality. She had often found herself at the centre of controversy because of her outspoken social media posts and political comments. The alleged MMS video content controversy had marked a major turning point in her public life. As the material spread across social media platforms, the singer had faced intense online attention and trolling, while several users had expressed support for her and condemned the sharing of private material without consent.

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Other Pakistani Celebrities Had Also Faced Similar Claims

Pirzada was not the only Pakistani celebrity to have faced claims of MMS, nude photographs or videos being circulated online. Social media had previously linked several public figures, including Hareem Shah, Alina Amir, Sofia Ansari, Tamanna Baloch and Hania Aamir, to alleged leaked or viral private content. However, in several such cases, the authenticity and origin of material shared online had remained unclear. Celebrities had also repeatedly faced the circulation of manipulated, falsely attributed or non-consensually shared content.

Pirzada Had Also Targeted PM Modi Over Kashmir

Before the controversy surrounding her alleged private videos, Pirzada had made headlines over her comments on Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. She had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had posted a photograph of herself wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest. In the post, she had used the caption: “#ModiHitler I just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti.”
Also Read: 8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala

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Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?
Tags: Pakistani singer Rabi PirzadaRabi PirzadaRabi Pirzada controversyRabi Pirzada intimate videosRabi Pirzada leaked photosRabi Pirzada private photosRabi Pirzada private videosRabi Pirzada videos

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Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?

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Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?
Rabi Pirzada Intimate Videos: Who Leaked Pakistani Singer’s Private Photos Online And Why?
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