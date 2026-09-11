Radha Ashtami 2026: When Is Radha Rani’s Birthday? Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Time And Auspicious Yogas

Radha Ashtami, celebrated as the appearance day of Radha Rani, falls on Saturday, September 19, 2026 this year.

Date And Tithi Timing

Radha Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Bhadrapada month. This year, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami. As per Panchang information, Ashtami Tithi starts from 1 pm on September 18 till 3.26 pm on September 19. That is why this celebration is mainly marked on the 19th.

Puja Muhurat

Madhyahna Puja Muhurat, the most auspicious time for performing puja, is between 11.19 am and 1.45 pm on September 19. This midday is very significant as Radha Rani was said to have come during this time. Most of the temples in Barsana, Vrindavan, Mathura and Nandgaon celebrate this festival during this Muhurat time.

Paran Time

For devotees observing a fast on this day, paran, or the breaking of the fast, is typically done once the Ashtami Tithi concludes at 3.26 pm on September 19, or the following morning depending on local and family traditions.

Auspicious Yoga

Abhijit Muhurat, yet another favorable Muhurat, used during mid-day Puja, is available from 11.56 am to 12.44 pm on September 19, and the duration is about 49 minutes.

Significance Of The Day

Radha Ashtami is observed to pay homage to Radha who is the principal wife of Lord Krishna. It is thus associated with Radha Krishna Bhakti tradition, especially prevalent in the Braj region. Fasting, prayer and singing bhajans and kirtans are the main observances done on this day. Fasting for health and wealth by married women is common practice on this day. Sringara ritual is done at noon time and then the Abhishekam ritual in which idol of Radha Rani is bathed with milk, honey and curd.

Celebration Practices

The celebrations are particularly elaborate in Barsana, which is said to be the birthplace of Radha. Other locations that also have festivities in their respective temples include Vrindavan and Mathura. The celebration is considered to be incomplete if Radha is not venerated at the same time as Krishna because one cannot do without the other.

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