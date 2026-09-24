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Home > Offbeat News > Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced

Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced

Radhika Apte recalls the difficult days after an alleged private MMS clip was leaked online, revealing how the incident affected her emotionally and left her unable to step out of her home for four days.

Radhika Apte (Photo:X)
Radhika Apte (Photo:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 16:24 IST

Actress Radhika Apte has opened up about one of the most distressing periods of her life, recalling the emotional impact she experienced after a private clip involving her was leaked online. The incident left the actress deeply uncomfortable and affected her ability to even step outside her home.

‘I Saw My Driver and Watchman Watching It’

Recalling the painful experience, Radhika said she was particularly disturbed when she saw people working around her watching the leaked clip. “I saw my driver and watchman seeing my leaked intimate clip. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days,” she said. For the actress, the incident was not simply about the clip being circulated online. Seeing people in her immediate surroundings watching it made the situation even more difficult to deal with.

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‘It Became Very Difficult to Deal With’

Radhika has described the period as extremely stressful, saying the incident affected her emotionally and made her withdraw from the outside world. “I couldn’t step out of the house for four days. It became very difficult to deal with,” she recalled. The incident also highlighted the personal cost of having private material spread without consent. While social media can make such content reach thousands of people within minutes, the emotional consequences for the person involved can last much longer.

A Larger Conversation Around Privacy

Radhika’s experience has also added to the wider conversation around privacy, consent and the treatment of women in the public eye. The incident serves as a reminder that behind viral posts and online controversies are real people who may have to deal with embarrassment, anxiety and emotional distress. Her recollection offers a glimpse into how deeply such an experience can affect someone’s everyday life, particularly when private moments become the subject of public discussion.
Also Read: Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Among 4 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Jamshedpur

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Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced
Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced
Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced
Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced
Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced

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