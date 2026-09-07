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Home > Offbeat News > Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?

Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?

In 2015, a video featuring Radhika Apte spread rapidly on WhatsApp and became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about controversies. But the clip was not what many people assumed it to be. Here is what actually happened.

Radhika Apte (Photo:X)
Radhika Apte (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 14:07 IST

In April 2015, a video featuring actress Radhika Apte began circulating widely on WhatsApp and social media. Reports described the footage as showing Apte in a partially nude scene, leading to intense discussion online and widespread speculation about its origin.  However, the footage was not a private MMS or personal video. It was a scene filmed for a 20-minute short film directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The scene required Apte to appear partially nude as part of the film.

The controversy erupted after a portion of the footage was circulated online without the context of the film it was made for.

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Why did Anurag Kashyap file an FIR?

Kashyap reportedly approached the Mumbai Police after the clip began circulating. He maintained that the footage had been taken out of context and complained about its unauthorised circulation.

The Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Investigation Cell subsequently registered an FIR against an unknown person in connection with the leak. The case was investigated under provisions of the Information Technology Act.  At the time, Kashyap also expressed concern over the incident and reportedly said he felt responsible for what had happened to Apte.

What did Radhika Apte say about the viral clip?

While the controversy was unfolding, Apte largely avoided allowing the incident to become the defining part of the conversation around her. Contemporary reports also noted that she had not made some of the statements being attributed to her online.

The incident nevertheless became a major talking point because it highlighted how quickly footage could be stripped of its original context and circulated online.

Why is the Radhika Apte video controversy still remembered?

The 2015 episode happened years before AI-generated deepfakes became a mainstream concern. Yet the controversy raised a similar question: what happens when a piece of footage involving a public figure is separated from its original context and presented to millions of people? In Apte’s case, the footage originated from a fictional film project, but its circulation as an isolated clip created a completely different narrative online.

Today, the episode is often remembered as one of Bollywood’s notable viral-video controversies, not because Apte had a private MMS leak, but because footage from an unreleased project was circulated without its original context.

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Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?
Tags: Bollywood controversyradhika apte

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Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?
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Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?
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