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Home > Offbeat News > Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?

Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?

Radhika Apte’s 2015 viral nude video was actually a scene from Anurag Kashyap’s short film, not a private MMS. Here’s why the clip sparked controversy and led to an FIR over its unauthorised circulation.

Radhika Apte’s Viral Nude Video Was From Anurag Kashyap’s Film (Images: X)
Radhika Apte’s Viral Nude Video Was From Anurag Kashyap’s Film (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 12:45 IST

Radhika Apte in a nude video made the rounds on WhatsApp and social media in April 2015 which raisied many questions and speculations regarding its authenticity. The video was widely perceived as a personal MMS clip or private video. In actuality, the Radhika Apte Nude Viral Video was part of a short film of 20 minutes directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The scene required Radhika Apte to appear partially nude as part of the fictional film. The controversy began when a portion of the footage was circulated online without the context of the project it had been filmed for.

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Radhika Apte nude viral video sparks online controversy

As the clip spread, Kashyap reportedly approached the Mumbai Police and complained about its unauthorised circulation. He maintained that the footage had been taken out of context. He also expressed concern over the incident and reportedly said he felt responsible for what had happened to Radhika Apte.

The Mumbai Police Cyber Crime Investigation Cell later registered an FIR against an unknown person over the leak. The case was investigated under provisions of the Information Technology Act. The Radhika Apte nude viral video controversy thus became a police matter rather than a private-video case.

Radhika Apte avoids becoming defined by the clip

During the controversy, Radhika Apte largely avoided allowing the incident to become the defining conversation around her. Contemporary reports also noted that she had not made some of the statements being attributed to her online.

The episode continued to attract attention because the Radhika Apte footage had been separated from its original film context and presented as something else.

Radhika Apte video controversy raises wider questions

The 2015 incident took place years before AI-generated deepfakes became a mainstream concern. Still, the Radhika Apte nude viral video raised a similar question about how quickly footage involving a public figure can be stripped of context and circulated to millions.

In Radhika Apte’s case, the footage came from a fictional film project, but its circulation as an isolated clip created a completely different narrative online.

Also Read: Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe    

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Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?
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Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?

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Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?
Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?
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