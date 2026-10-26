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Home > Offbeat News > Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

The Rajasthan Marwadi viral MMS controversy has sparked curiosity over alleged ex-lovers footage. However, the claims remain unverified, while suspicious “full video” links may expose users to phishing and malware.

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS “full video” links flagged as fake (Image: X)
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS “full video” links flagged as fake (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 20:11 IST

It begins with a few seconds of grainy footage and a caption hinting at a story. This time, social media posts claim that two former lovers, who later married other people, have met again and that a video of them has gone viral. Beneath the post sits the real bait: a link promising the “full video.”

What Is Being Shared

Short clips and screenshots tied to the “Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS” are circulating on social platforms and messaging apps, with links labelled “full video,” “uncensored download” or “original MMS.” The ex lovers story comes only from social media. No official source or credible news outlet has confirmed it, and the people, place and circumstances remain unverified.

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Why It Looks Like a Scam

Based on patterns in similar recent cases, the links appear to be part of a phishing scam. Instead of a video, they may lead to pages built to steal login details and personal data or to install malware. No independently verified full video matching the clips has been established, and the clips seem to be hooks to drive traffic to risky links.

How the Trap Works

The fake pages may imitate video platforms, social media login screens or file sharing services, then ask users to sign in, fill out a form or download a file. That is when personal information can be exposed or a device compromised. Researchers have documented similar campaigns that route users through several suspicious websites first.

What You Should Do

Do not click unsolicited links promising the “full” version of any viral video, and never enter passwords or download files from them. Anyone who has already clicked should close the page, avoid further downloads and scan the device with updated antivirus software. Suspicious links can be reported on the national cybercrime portal.

What Remains Unanswered

Who first posted the clip, and are the people in it real and consenting? Was the ex lovers story invented as a hook? Police and cyber agencies have not yet said where the links came from or how many people have been affected. Until they do, the safest course is to leave the link unopened, since the only thing a “full video” link is sure to deliver is risk.

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Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

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Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

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Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

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Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

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