LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

The “Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS” links circulating online are reportedly part of a phishing scam, redirecting users to malicious pages that may steal personal data, credentials or install malware.

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS Links Turn Out To Be Phishing Bait (Image: X)
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS Links Turn Out To Be Phishing Bait (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-16 14:56 IST

Links claiming to offer the “full video” of the alleged Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS are fake and appear to be part of a phishing scam, according to the pattern described in recent similar cases. Short clips and screenshots have been circulating on social media and messaging apps, with users being directed to links promising the “full video”, “uncensored download” or “original MMS”. Social media claims that “they used to love each other once, then ended up marrying different people. Now they’ve met again and the video’s gone viral.”

Rather than providing any video content, these links may take the user to phishing websites designed to obtain log-in credentials, personal data, or to deliver malware. This Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS hoax has been used to lure users to such websites.

You Might Be Interested In

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS links exploit curiosity around viral claims

The scam typically starts with a short, low-quality clip or screenshot. Fraudsters then attach a link claiming that the complete footage is available elsewhere. The Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS searches are being used in the same way as other sensational viral-video claims that have recently been linked to suspicious redirects.

The fake pages may look like legitimate video platforms, social media login screens or file-sharing services. Users can then be asked to enter their credentials, fill out a form or download an app or file. Such steps can expose personal information or put the device at risk.

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS scam can lead to malware or data theft

Cybersecurity researchers have documented similar campaigns in which users are sent through several suspicious domains before reaching password-protected pages or supposed download links. In some cases, these pages are designed to harvest credentials or deliver malware.

Authorities and security firms have repeatedly warned about this method. The Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS links fit a wider pattern in which trending and sensational claims are used to make users click without checking the destination.

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS warning: Avoid full-video download links

There is no independently verified full video matching the circulating clips established as authentic in the material available here. The short clips appear to be used primarily as hooks to drive traffic to risky links.

Users should not click unsolicited links promising the Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS or any other “exclusive” or “full” viral video. They should never enter passwords or personal information or download files from such pages.

If one has already clicked on such a link, he or she is advised to shut it down immediately without providing any information, download nothing else, and scan his or her device using latest anti-virus software. Suspicious links may also be reported via the official website for reporting cyber-crimes. The information must be cross-checked from credible news sources or press releases only.

Also Read: Shivam Sahu Viral MMS: What Happened To Rewa Man Who Uploaded His Wife’s 13-Minute-14-Second Private Video On Adult Website?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links
Tags: Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMSviral mmsViralm video

RELATED News

Preeti Jain Leaked Viral Video: Story Behind Her 16-Time Rape Allegation Against Madhur Bhandarkar

Mallika Sherawat MMS Row: She Denied the Clip, But Did Controversy Change Her Bollywood Journey?

Shivam Sahu Viral MMS: What Happened To Rewa Man Who Uploaded His Wife’s 13-Minute-14-Second Private Video On Adult Website?

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Couple Viral Video: Intimate Moments in Public Park Spark Online Debate

LATEST NEWS

UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply

Skin Whitening Comes With A Risk? India Flags Pakistan Made Creams Over Heavy Metals

Park Medi World to Operate 300-Bed Hospital in Kanpur Under 28-Year Agreement

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

Bhagyashree’s Ganpati Aarti Sparks Royal Family Dispute In Sangli; Father Says ‘Adityaraje Is The Sole Heir’

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 16-09-2026 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-69 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

The Design Village, L’École de Design Nantes Atlantique Launch TNDV Dual Degree Programme Between India and France

Renvion Begins Integrated Waste Collection Operations Across South Delhi, Deploying Large-Scale Electric Primary and Secondary Collection Fleet

Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links
Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Private Clip Of Ex-Lovers Who Married Different People Goes Viral, Here’s Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

QUICK LINKS