Rakhi Sawant MMS Controversy: What The Actor Had Revealed After the Viral Video Leak?

Rakhi Sawant MMS Controversy: There have been many controversies surrounding Rakhi Sawant over the years, but one particular controversy which took place in 2017 was something very unexpected. There had been rumours of a private video in which Rakhi can be seen changing her clothes.

However, the video had gone viral but Rakhi rejected the claim saying that the lady in the video was not her. The confusing part of the controversy was that Rakhi herself acknowledged that the lady in the video resembled her very much.

What Did Rakhi Sawant Say About The Viral MMS?

In response to the video, Rakhi declared that she was very angry and insisted that the lady featured in the video was not her.

She implied that the lady was actually a duplicate or “look alike” of herself while admitting that there is an extraordinary resemblance between them. This response turned out to be one of the key points of discussion in the controversy since, in spite of her denial of the video, she seemed amazed by the similarity of the lady to herself. Rakhi further added that such an incident had never happened to her throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

Was The Video Allegedly Shot During A Film Shoot?

Almost immediately following Rakhi’s denial, there was another variation of the incident. According to a report which cited an unnamed source, the footage might have been captured when Rakhi was filming for a movie called ‘Before Christmas in Kashmir.’ It has been stated that Rakhi was changing her clothes in a hut when this footage was captured.

But Rakhi denied this version of the incident and kept on denying that she was the lady in that video. Therefore, it remained a conflict between Rakhi’s official statement and that of an anonymous source.

Did Rakhi Sawant Plan Legal Action?

Rakhi also spoke about approaching the cyber-crime cell and police over the circulation of the clip. At the same time, she reportedly admitted that she was hesitant because filing a complaint could bring even more attention to the video and worsen the situation.

Was The Rakhi Sawant MMS Ever Proven To Be Real?

In spite of having been known as the Rakhi Sawant MMS on the Internet, it had not been confirmed by any means that the MMS involved her. Rakhi herself claimed that she was not the person featured in the MMS and neither could there be found any solid proof in regard to the matter. That is why the year 2017 incident is more about her reaction than anything else.