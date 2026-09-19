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Home > Offbeat News > Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

Rakhi Sawant’s old alleged MMS controversy once sparked widespread online speculation after a video was linked to her. Rakhi denied being the woman shown and questioned the footage’s authenticity.

Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy
Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 15:29 IST

Years before social media became dominated by short videos and viral clips, Rakhi Sawant found herself at the centre of an online controversy over an alleged MMS video. The old incident resurfaced periodically, with the footage being claimed to show the actor changing clothes. However, Rakhi herself denied being the woman in the video.

How Did The Old Controversy Start?

The supposed MMS was floating around on the internet and showed a woman changing clothes without knowing that she was being taped. While the source of the video could never be found out officially, the video was soon linked to Rakhi by many people through the Internet.

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However, at the time the controversy began, there was considerable media attention as Rakhi was quite famous already in the world of entertainment.

Rakhi Sawant Says That The Video Is Not Hers

Talking to Pinkvilla about the video controversy, Rakhi mentioned that she saw the video and was quite disturbed by it. She categorically denied that she was the woman in the video.

Rakhi suggested that someone could have digitally edited her face onto another person’s footage. She also acknowledged that the resemblance had caused her some confusion, but maintained that she could not confirm any connection between herself and the recording.

“I Want To Put It Behind Me”

During the discussion about this scandal, Rakhi mentioned that she had been in the film industry for 11 years, but she had never encountered any such thing in her life. Even though she was disturbed because of this affair, she felt that she is a strong woman and wanted to move ahead.

Ultimately, the whole issue started fading away from the news headlines, but some mentions of this MMS kept appearing now and then.

Rakhi’s Career During That Period

The controversy came during an active phase of Rakhi’s career. She had already appeared as a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss and was working on film projects.

Around the same period, she appeared in Ek Kahaani Julie Ki, while she was also associated with the Kashmir based film Before Christmas. She had said that she would portray a drug addict in the project.

An Old Controversy Resurfaces

The Rakhi Sawant MMS controversy remains a reminder of how quickly unverified videos involving public figures could spread online. Importantly, Rakhi denied that she was the woman in the footage, and the video’s authenticity and source were not established in the material available at the time.

Also Read: Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Leak: How An Online Clip Became An ‘Viral Video’ Controversy

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Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

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Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

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Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

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Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm
Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm
Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm
Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm
Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

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