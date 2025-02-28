Home
Ramadan 2025 : Ramzan Start Date In India Saudi Arabia, UAE; Sehri, Iftar Timings And Fasting Rules

Ramadan is a time of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and communal harmony. It teaches patience, gratitude, and empathy, encouraging Muslims to grow closer to Allah and strengthen their faith. As millions around the world observe this sacred month, the message of peace, generosity, and devotion remains at its heart.

Ramadan 2025 : Ramzan Start Date In India Saudi Arabia, UAE; Sehri, Iftar Timings And Fasting Rules


Ramadan is a time of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and communal harmony. It teaches patience, gratitude, and empathy, encouraging Muslims to grow closer to Allah and strengthen their faith. As millions around the world observe this sacred month, the message of peace, generosity, and devotion remains at its heart.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. It is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, spiritual reflection, and community bonding. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of devotion and obedience to Allah.

Ramadan is considered the holiest month in Islam as it marks the time when the Quran, the holy book of Islam, was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Allah. Observing Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, making it a fundamental religious duty for all adult Muslims, except those exempted due to health, travel, or other valid reasons.

Fasting, or Sawm, begins at Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and ends at Iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset). Before dawn, Muslims consume a nourishing meal to sustain them throughout the day. At sunset, the fast is broken with dates and water, followed by a full meal.

Ramadan is observed in diverse ways across the world, reflecting cultural traditions while maintaining the core religious essence. From bustling night markets in Indonesia and Turkey to community Iftar gatherings in India and the Middle East, the spirit of Ramadan unites Muslims globally.

