Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Steamy’ Shower Video Goes Viral: Shirtless Man Sparks Buzz, But Is He Really the Animal Star?

A video allegedly featuring Ranbir Kapoor taking a shower has surfaced on social media. The short clip has quickly spread online, leaving many fans wondering about the identity of the man seen in it. The footage shows a shirtless man standing under a shower. His appearance has led several social media users to speculate that he could be Ranbir Kapoor. However, there is no independent confirmation that the person in the video is actually the actor.

The clip was reportedly shared by an unverified Instagram account called ‘RK Offline’. The account’s connection with Ranbir Kapoor or his team has not been established.

Who Shared The Alleged Ranbir Kapoor Video?

The origin of the video remains unclear. There is no confirmed information about when or where it was recorded. It is also not known whether the footage was originally made for any professional or personal purpose. The account that posted it has not been verified as being associated with the actor. Despite the lack of confirmation, the clip has generated considerable discussion online.

Several users have been trying to determine whether the man in the footage is Ranbir. Others have questioned the source and authenticity of the video. At present, the claims surrounding the clip remain unverified.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Films

The online buzz comes at a time when Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for two major releases. The actor will next be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The ambitious project also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to reach theatres around Diwali this year. After Ramayana, Ranbir will headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited “Love and War”.

The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal alongside Ranbir. It is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027. For now, the viral shower clip remains surrounded by questions, with its authenticity, source, and the identity of the man yet to be independently established.