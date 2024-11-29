Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Rare First Edition Of Harry Potter Book – One Of Only 500 Copies – Sells For ₹38 Lakh At UK Auction

A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, bought for £10 (₹1,068) in 1997, sold for £36,000 (₹38 lakh) at auction. The final bid, including buyer's premium, reached £45,000 (₹50 lakh). Only 500 copies of the book exist.

A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone bought for just £10 (around ₹1,068) in 1997 has sold at auction for an astonishing £36,000 (approximately ₹38 lakh). The sale took place in Lichfield, Staffordshire, with the final bid, including the buyer’s premium, reaching £45,000 (roughly ₹50 lakh). This book is one of only 500 printed during the initial run, making it an incredibly sought-after collector’s item.

The Discovery of a Hidden Gem

Christine McCulloch bought the book for her son, Adam, from a local shop in Stratford-upon-Avon without having any idea of its future value. The book was stored in a cupboard in their Chesterfield home for years. It was during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 that Adam spotted stories about the value of first edition Harry Potter books that made them realize the book’s value. Talking to BBC News, Adam said, “Once we got it verified, it was a bit of a pinch yourself moment.”

Special First-Buying Memory

Christine recalled that her son Adam fell in love immediately with the book after buying it for £10. She said, “We went in, bought it for £10. Adam really loved the book, and it started this fascination, as with so many children all over the world now.” Indeed, another sale proves why J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series will live and capture imaginations forever.

