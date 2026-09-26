LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

Rashami Desai has repeatedly found her name attached to viral videos and misleading claims online. From old dance clips resurfacing to a 2020 fake-news controversy, here is what is actually known about the actress’ past viral moments.

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 10:33 IST

Rashami Desai has spent years in the public eye, from Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak to her much-discussed stint on Bigg Boss 13. But alongside her television career, the actor has also repeatedly found herself at the centre of viral social media posts, some of which have carried misleading or false claims.

One such episode came in 2020, when Rashami publicly called out media reports over a false claim linking her to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian. According to reports at the time, a claim was circulating that Rashami had spoken to Salian shortly before her death. Rashami rejected the report and criticised outlets for spreading unverified information.

You Might Be Interested In

Rashami Desai’s old videos often resurface online

Not every viral Rashami Desai video has been controversial. Several old clips of the actor have resurfaced over the years, often attracting fresh attention because of her popularity.

In August 2020, a throwback video showing Rashami performing a romantic dance with choreographer Marzi Pestonji went viral on social media. The clip was shared by a fan account and was reported as an old video rather than a new incident. 

Her dance performances have also repeatedly returned to the spotlight. In 2021, an older video of Rashami dancing to the Bhojpuri song Dhukur Dhukur went viral, with reports noting that the clip had been viewed more than 16 million times on YouTube at the time.

Rashami Desai and the problem of fake celebrity claims

The actress has also spoken out when false information involving her has circulated. The 2020 episode was particularly notable because the claim spread during a period of intense online speculation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Disha Salian’s case.

The incident underlines a recurring problem with celebrity content online: an old photograph or video can be presented with a new caption, while an unverified claim can quickly acquire the appearance of fact simply because it is repeatedly reposted.

That distinction is particularly important in the case of alleged MMS or private-video claims. There is no reliable evidence in the sources reviewed for this story establishing that Rashami Desai was involved in a leaked MMS. Treating an unverified social-media allegation as an actual incident would therefore be misleading.

Rashami Desai’s career beyond the viral clips

Rashami remains one of Hindi television’s familiar faces. She became widely known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and later appeared in shows including Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4. She was also a prominent contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

In September 2026, she returned to television fiction after an eight-year break, taking on the role of Maya in Sayoneee

Her long career also explains why older clips continue to resurface whenever her name begins trending. But as her past experiences with misinformation show, viral does not automatically mean new, genuine or accurately captioned.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star
Tags: Rashami Desai

RELATED News

Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon

Sajal Malik Viral Leaked MMS: The Old Pakistan TikToker Controversy That Still Grabs Attention

When Radhika Apte’s MMS Video Leaked, Her Driver And Watchman Saw It: Here’s What She Did Next – WATCH

Bengaluru Metro Viral MMS: Young Couple Seen Getting Intimate In Public, Secret Recording Leaves Internet Stunned

ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

LATEST NEWS

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Formula One Guide, Check – Who Starts at Pole, Timings, Drivers, Live Streaming And TV Channel in India, UK, US

Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

“Dozen MLAs Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages”: CM DK Shivakumar’s Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Pair Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar Settle For Bronze In Mixed Doubles

Private Parts Bleeding, Grinder Found In Room: Sant Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple Dies After Fourth-Floor Jump; What Really Happened?

Hardik Pandya Return Update: Team India All-Rounder’s Comeback Further Delayed As Fresh Injury Dents Hopes

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Drop, Crosses Rs 98 Crore Worldwide

Vvan Force Of The Forrest Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Film Opens With Rs 8 Crore

Who is Sawan Barwal? Meet Himachal Runner to Win India’s First Asian Games Marathon Medal Since 1982, Check Age, Career, Record and More

WWE SmackDown Results September 25, 2026: CM Punk, Lash Legend Qualify For Money In The Bank; Trick Williams Retains US Title | Full Results And Highlights

Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star
Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star
Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star
Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star
Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

QUICK LINKS