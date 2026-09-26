Rashami Desai Viral Video Mystery: How Old Clips And False Claims Have Followed The Bigg Boss Star

Rashami Desai has spent years in the public eye, from Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak to her much-discussed stint on Bigg Boss 13. But alongside her television career, the actor has also repeatedly found herself at the centre of viral social media posts, some of which have carried misleading or false claims.

One such episode came in 2020, when Rashami publicly called out media reports over a false claim linking her to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian. According to reports at the time, a claim was circulating that Rashami had spoken to Salian shortly before her death. Rashami rejected the report and criticised outlets for spreading unverified information.

Rashami Desai’s old videos often resurface online

Not every viral Rashami Desai video has been controversial. Several old clips of the actor have resurfaced over the years, often attracting fresh attention because of her popularity.

In August 2020, a throwback video showing Rashami performing a romantic dance with choreographer Marzi Pestonji went viral on social media. The clip was shared by a fan account and was reported as an old video rather than a new incident.

Her dance performances have also repeatedly returned to the spotlight. In 2021, an older video of Rashami dancing to the Bhojpuri song Dhukur Dhukur went viral, with reports noting that the clip had been viewed more than 16 million times on YouTube at the time.

Rashami Desai and the problem of fake celebrity claims

The actress has also spoken out when false information involving her has circulated. The 2020 episode was particularly notable because the claim spread during a period of intense online speculation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Disha Salian’s case.

The incident underlines a recurring problem with celebrity content online: an old photograph or video can be presented with a new caption, while an unverified claim can quickly acquire the appearance of fact simply because it is repeatedly reposted.

That distinction is particularly important in the case of alleged MMS or private-video claims. There is no reliable evidence in the sources reviewed for this story establishing that Rashami Desai was involved in a leaked MMS. Treating an unverified social-media allegation as an actual incident would therefore be misleading.

Rashami Desai’s career beyond the viral clips

Rashami remains one of Hindi television’s familiar faces. She became widely known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and later appeared in shows including Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4. She was also a prominent contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

In September 2026, she returned to television fiction after an eight-year break, taking on the role of Maya in Sayoneee.

Her long career also explains why older clips continue to resurface whenever her name begins trending. But as her past experiences with misinformation show, viral does not automatically mean new, genuine or accurately captioned.