Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake MMS Leak Case: How Police Tracked The Man Behind The Viral Video

In November 2023, a manipulated video showing a woman in a black outfit went viral across social media, with Rashmika Mandanna’s face digitally superimposed onto the original footage. The clip triggered widespread concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence and the circulation of fabricated content involving public figures.

Rashmika Raises The Alarm

Rashmika publicly called attention to the video, describing the incident as extremely frightening. Her post also highlighted concerns about how such manipulated content could be used against people who have little control over its online circulation.

The incident soon attracted the attention of authorities, with the Delhi Police beginning an investigation into the video’s origin and circulation.

How Police Traced The Creator

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit examined the digital trail surrounding the video. Investigators reportedly looked into the social media accounts and online activity connected with its circulation.

Upon following the trail, police managed to identify the accused to be Eemani Naveen, a 23-year-old citizen from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who was arrested in January 2024.

Reason for Creating the Deepfake

Naveen, a fan of Rashmika’s, had reportedly been running a fan page for the actress and the deepfake allegedly created by him was made in order to boost followers and engagement on his page.

The Rashmika case illustrated how even routine actions on social media left a digital footprint which investigators can follow when seeking to uncover the source of manipulated content.

The Deepfake Issue in General

The Rashmika case became one of the most talked about cases of deepfaking celebrities in India. At the same time, it brought up the discussion on consent, digital identity and capabilities of artificial intelligence programs to make convincing fake videos.

This issue is relevant both for celebrities and regular users of social media.

What The Case Highlighted

The investigation showed that a viral deepfake does not necessarily remain anonymous simply because it spreads across multiple platforms. Tracing accounts, digital activity and the original source can help investigators work backwards from a viral clip to the person allegedly responsible.

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