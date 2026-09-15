Rekha Got Intimate in Real With Om Puri On Camera: The Hot Aastha Shoot Incident That Made Headlines

Bollywood has never shied away from films that challenge conventional ideas of romance and relationships. One such film was Aastha: In The Prison Of Spring, which brought together two highly respected actors, Rekha and Om Puri.

Released in 1997, the Basu Bhattacharya directorial explored a complicated side of marriage, desire and relationships. The film did not become a major box-office success. However, some of its bold scenes remained a talking point among viewers.

Even decades later, the film continues to attract attention because of Rekha and Om Puri’s unusual pairing and the intimate scenes they shared on screen.

Rekha And Om Puri’s Aastha Scenes Created A Buzz

In Aastha, Om Puri played Rekha’s husband. The film featured several scenes that were considered daring for their time. Rekha was already one of Bollywood’s most recognised actresses. Her decision to take on such a bold role added to the curiosity around the film.

Some online reports later claimed that one particular scene involving a chair became unexpectedly intense during filming. According to these reports, Rekha and Om Puri were performing a romantic sequence when the chair reportedly struggled to support their combined weight.

The incident has been repeatedly mentioned in entertainment reports over the years. However, details surrounding the claim are not independently established. The scene itself became one of the more talked-about moments from the film.

Why Aastha Remained Different From Typical Bollywood Romance

Unlike conventional love stories, Aastha focused on a married woman and the emotional and personal conflicts surrounding her life. The film dealt with subjects that were considered sensitive at the time. This made it very different from mainstream romantic films of the 1990s.

Rekha’s performance was particularly notable because the actress was known for taking on complex characters. Her role in Aastha once again showed her willingness to explore unconventional subjects. The film’s intimate sequences also generated considerable discussion after its release.

Rekha And Amitabh Bachchan’s Romance Rumours Were Another Chapter

Rekha’s personal life has often received as much attention as her film career. Her alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan remains one of Bollywood’s most discussed rumours.

The two actors shared the screen in several memorable films. Their on-screen chemistry often fuelled speculation about their relationship away from the cameras. One of the most talked-about examples came from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The romantic scenes between Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan reportedly had an emotional impact on Jaya Bachchan.

Rekha Once Recalled Jaya Bachchan Crying

In an earlier interview with Stardust, Rekha spoke about an incident involving the Bachchan family during a trial screening of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Rekha recalled watching the family from the projection room. She said Jaya was seated in the front row while Amitabh and his parents were sitting behind her.

According to Rekha, Jaya could not be clearly seen by Amitabh and his parents from their seats. Rekha, however, had a clear view of her reaction during the romantic scenes.

Rekha said, “Once I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.”

The statement became one of the most widely discussed anecdotes surrounding the Rekha-Amitabh-Jaya chapter.

Why Rekha’s 1990s Films Still Make Headlines

Rekha’s career has seen many brilliant performances, but movies like Aastha still create headlines for very different reasons. This movie was revolutionary when mainstream Bollywood wasn’t willing to talk about such issues.

Years later, stories related to the movie are still coming up online. In addition to that, Rekha’s relationship with Amitabh Bachchan guarantees that any piece of information related to those days is going to become interesting again soon enough.

For many Bollywood fans, these stories provide insight into a time period when movies, relationships and romance made news well beyond the shooting of the movies.