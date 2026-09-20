Remember The Kulhad Pizza Couple? The Viral Video Row That Turned Their Fame Into A Nightmare

Long before the latest wave of AI controversies, Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, popularly known as the Kulhad Pizza couple, found themselves at the centre of a major internet storm. The Punjab-based couple had become social media sensations through their food business and videos. Their unique kulhad-style pizza quickly made them recognisable online. Then came a controversy that changed the conversation around them.

A private video allegedly involving the couple began circulating online. Within a short time, the matter turned into one of the most discussed controversies surrounding the viral food entrepreneurs.

From Food Fame To A Viral Video Storm

The alleged video reportedly spread through messaging apps and social media platforms. Searches for the clip also increased as users began sharing claims and links online.

The controversy did not stop at social media. It soon moved into the legal arena, with an investigation being launched into how the private material was circulated. The couple also appealed to people not to share the video further.

Ex-Employee Arrest Added Another Twist

The case took another turn when an ex-employee linked to the couple’s business was arrested in connection with the circulation of the video. According to reports, the former employee was accused of sharing the material after leaving the business.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the law, including sections dealing with cyber offences. Sehaj Arora also levelled allegations against YouTuber Karan Dutta, claiming that he was behind the alleged plan. Those allegations were claims made by Arora and were subject to investigation.

Sehaj Arora’s AI Claim Changed The Story

The biggest twist came when Sehaj Arora publicly claimed that the video was fake and created using editing and artificial intelligence. That statement added another layer to an already explosive controversy. Social media users were divided. Some questioned the AI claim, while others argued that the focus should not be on proving whether the video was genuine but on stopping its circulation.

Arora also said the controversy had taken a toll on his family. He said his wife, who had recently become a mother, was struggling with depression.

Why The Old Case Still Gets Mentioned

Kulhad Pizza controversy was much more than just a viral video phenomenon. It illustrated not only how rapidly personal content may go viral but also how challenging it could become to manage once on different social media platforms.

It turned out to be one of the early instances of the growing discourse on AI-produced or tampered content. Despite the fact that the Kulhad Pizza controversy happened years ago, the phenomenon is brought back by people when talking about viral videos or deepfakes.