Reward Of ₹20 Lakh Offered For Capture Of 2 Pakistani Terrorists Behind Poonch Attack

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is mourning the loss of Corporal Vikky Pahade, who tragically lost his life in an ambush, while four other personnel sustained injuries during the attack. The incident occurred when terrorists targeted an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch on Saturday evening.

Following the assault, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have released sketches of two Pakistani terrorists believed to be responsible for the attack. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for any information leading to their arrest.

Since the attack, a significant search operation has been underway in the Shahsitar area, with armed forces deploying bulletproof vehicles and dog squads to track down the perpetrators. Senior officers have visited the site to oversee the ongoing operations.

Corporal Vikky Pahade, who had rejoined duty just 15 days prior after taking leave to attend his sister’s wedding, was among those who tragically lost their lives in the ambush. Originally from Nonia Karbal area in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, Pahade was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Having joined the Indian Air Force in 2011, Pahade leaves behind his wife, Rina, and son, Hardik. His sister, Geeta Pahade, expressed pride in her brother’s service and called for justice in the wake of his untimely demise.

In response to the loss, the Indian Air Force paid tribute to Corporal Vikky Pahade, acknowledging his bravery and sacrifice. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, along with all personnel of the Indian Air Force, expressed their deepest condolences to Pahade’s bereaved family, reaffirming their unwavering support during this difficult time.