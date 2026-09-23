Rida Isfahani Leaked Video: What Did Pakistani Actress Reveal About Private Intimate Video And Her Ex-Fiance?

Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani has spoken about the 2016 private video leak that she said turned her personal life and career upside down. Years after the controversy, she discussed the incident on Pakistani comedian Nadir Ali’s podcast and alleged that her ex-fiancé was behind the leak of her private pictures and video. She described the episode as a betrayal of trust and said its impact went far beyond the initial controversy.

According to Rida’s account, she had been engaged to the man for around three years and had taken the relationship seriously. She said she had even convinced her parents about the marriage. The alleged leak happened while she was in America, turning the Rida Isfahani leaked video controversy into a major public issue.

Rida Isfahani leaked video controversy began with alleged betrayal by ex-fiancé

Rida said she had entered the relationship with a conservative outlook and believed she would spend her life with one man. That made the alleged betrayal particularly painful for her. She said the person she trusted was the one who allegedly shared her private material.

The actress said people advised her to hold a press conference after the Rida Isfahani leaked video controversy erupted. She refused, however, because she viewed what happened as a personal tragedy rather than something she wanted to discuss publicly.

Rida Isfahani leaked video fallout also affected her family and career

Rida said speaking publicly would have made the situation harder for her. She also recalled the emotional pain caused to her family and friends after the alleged leak. Rather than addressing the controversy through a press conference, she chose to deal with it privately.

The Rida Isfahani leaked video incident also had professional consequences, according to the actress. She claimed that she lost some work opportunities and was removed from certain projects after the video became available.

Rida Isfahani leaked video left actress trying to contact ex-fiancé

After the incident, Rida said she tried to contact her former fiancé through agencies because she did not know what else she could do. Her comments on Nadir Ali’s podcast offered her account of an episode that she said affected both her personal life and professional career.

The Rida Isfahani leaked video controversy had remained linked to the actress for years, but her podcast appearance allowed her to explain how she viewed the incident and the alleged betrayal behind it. Her account of the Rida Isfahani leaked video incident centres on the trust she placed in her former fiancé, the damage caused to her family and friends, and the professional opportunities she said she lost.

Disclaimer: Please remember that this event happened in the past and the accusations about leaking information are made on the basis of personal declarations of Rida Isfahani.

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