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Home > Offbeat News > Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?

Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?

An alleged intimate MMS involving Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel became a major Bollywood controversy in 2005. Here’s what the viral clip was claimed to show and how both actors reacted.

Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel, Image Credits- Instagram
Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Newsx Webdesk
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-28 10:39 IST

Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: Much before the arrival of social media, which made any scandal associated with celebrities become viral in just a matter of minutes, a controversial MMS involving the two Bollywood celebrities Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel emerged as one of the most controversial stories of that era.

The video, which came to light in the year 2005, was largely believed to have depicted Riya and her boyfriend of those times, Ashmit, in an intimate scene. This MMS spread very fast through mobile phone messages and online sites during that period when the MMS scandals became a major issue of privacy in India.

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What Did The Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Allegedly Show?

According to contemporary accounts, the clip was an intimate video that was rumoured to have involved a couple that appeared like Riya and Ashmit. This triggered the question of its authenticity and, if it was authentic, how it had become available to the public. There were rumours that Ashmit had released the clip himself after some issues between them, but the allegations could never be proved.

Since there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the video, it continues to remain an alleged clip.

How Did Riya Sen React To The MMS Controversy?

At first, Riya did not come out into the open but later spoke about the incident. According to her, she or her family members did not see the video and were only made aware of it by their friends. Riya said that she was concerned about how to face her parents and called it a very difficult time for her. In fact, she also expressed amazement about the response she got from others and felt it was almost like a new beginning for her.

What Did Ashmit Patel Say?

In the early stages of the controversy, Ashmit kept largely mum. In a later interview, he clarified that people mistook his silence for a confession but said that in fact he chose not to talk because the other party’s dignity was at stake too. He admitted that even after the initial controversy subsided, the MMS incident kept bothering him. After many years, Ashmit once again talked about its impact on him.

How Did People React To The Video Leak?

The reaction was enormous for the pre-social-media era. The scandal became a major talking point across entertainment media, while other Bollywood personalities publicly criticised the growing misuse of MMS technology and the humiliation caused by circulating alleged private videos.

For Riya and Ashmit, however, the controversy went far beyond gossip. Both later indicated that the episode had affected them personally, while questions over the clip’s authenticity and origin were never publicly settled.

ALSO READ: Riya Sen MMS Controversy: Was The Viral Video With Ashmit Patel Real Or Fake?

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Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?

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Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?

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Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?
Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?
Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?
Riya Sen-Ashmit Patel MMS Controversy: What Did The Viral Video Reveal And How Did People React To The Leak?

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