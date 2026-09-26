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Home > Offbeat News > Riya Sen MMS: How Actress From Royal Family And Bollywood Legacy Faced 2005 Video Controversy

Riya Sen MMS: How Actress From Royal Family And Bollywood Legacy Faced 2005 Video Controversy

The Riya Sen MMS controversy began in 2005 when an intimate clip allegedly featuring Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel circulated online, with the actress maintaining that the video was fake.

Riya Sen’s 2005 alleged MMS controversy involving Ashmit Patel (Images: X)
Riya Sen’s 2005 alleged MMS controversy involving Ashmit Patel (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 16:51 IST

Riya Sen MMS scandal was one of the major scandals in the career of the actress, which became famous after an intimate video started doing the rounds on the internet since 2005. According to claims, the video had scenes with Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel, but Riya said that the video was faked. However, the scandal brought much attention of the media and people even though she tried to deny it all and worked hard on her career in Hindi and Bengali films.

Riya Sen MMS scandal brought much attention of the media

She comes from a very famous family, which has connections to both the royal family and to Bollywood industry. She is a daughter of Bharat Dev Varma, who was connected to Tripura’s royal family, while her mother is Moon Moon Sen, an actress in Bollywood industry.

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Riya entered films and modelling at a young age and went on to work across Bollywood and Bengali cinema. The Riya Sen MMS controversy, however, became a major talking point and overshadowed much of the attention around her growing acting career.

Riya Sen MMS claims followed actress into spotlight

Over the years, media reports also linked Riya’s name to several well-known personalities, including cricketers Sreesanth and Yuvraj Singh. During her modelling days, she was reportedly linked to actor John Abraham as well.

However, much of the discussion around her personal life came from media reports and speculation rather than confirmed relationships. The Riya Sen MMS controversy remained among the most prominent episodes associated with her public image.

Riya Sen MMS Scandal didn’t end her career

Riya kept working in the entertainment industry even after all the controversy. She was seen in Hindi movies as well as in Bengali movies and was still a part of acting and modeling.

The Riya Sen MMS Scandal became a very important part of the discussion about the actress, but she went ahead with her career despite all the years of attention on her life.

Also Read: Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?   

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Riya Sen MMS: How Actress From Royal Family And Bollywood Legacy Faced 2005 Video Controversy
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Riya Sen MMS: How Actress From Royal Family And Bollywood Legacy Faced 2005 Video Controversy
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