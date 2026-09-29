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Home > Offbeat News > Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?

Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?

Nearly two decades ago, an alleged MMS involving Riya Sen and actor Ashmit Patel became one of Bollywood’s biggest controversies. But Riya herself said she had never seen the clip, while contemporary reports described the people in it as lookalikes.

Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery
Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 11:09 IST

Long before social media made celebrity videos go viral within minutes, Riya Sen found herself at the centre of one of Bollywood’s earliest MMS controversies. In 2005, an intimate video allegedly featuring the actor and her then-boyfriend Ashmit Patel began circulating widely, triggering intense media attention and speculation.

But there was one important detail: Riya never confirmed that the woman in the video was her.

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What Happened In The Riya Sen MMS Controversy?

The alleged clip surfaced at a time when MMS technology was becoming increasingly popular in India, and private videos being circulated through mobile phones were beginning to create a new kind of celebrity controversy.

Contemporary reports described the footage as featuring lookalikes of Riya and Ashmit. The controversy became serious enough to attract police attention. The Telegraph reported in July 2005 that Mumbai Police had arrested members of a gang allegedly involved in morphing pornographic material and circulating it as MMS clips. However, police did not confirm whether the group was responsible for the clip linked to Riya and Ashmit. 

Riya Sen Said She Had Never Seen The Video

In a 2005 interview with The Times of India, Riya said that neither she nor her family had seen the alleged MMS and that she had learned about it through friends. She described the period as deeply disturbing but said the support she received helped her move forward. Riya also questioned the impact of celebrity gossip on personal privacy, saying that stars were still entitled to be treated as human beings. 

Importantly, contemporary reporting did not establish that Riya was the woman in the footage. The description of the people as lookalikes remained central to the controversy.

Why The Riya Sen MMS Story Still Gets Attention

The controversy became part of a larger wave of early-2000s celebrity MMS scandals, at a time when mobile technology had made private or manipulated footage considerably easier to circulate. Riya, the daughter of actor Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of Bengali cinema icon Suchitra Sen, had already established herself through Bengali and Hindi films and music videos. Her career later included projects such as Style, Jhankaar Beats, Shaadi No. 1 and Ragini MMS Returns.

The 2005 episode, however, remains one of the most frequently recalled controversies from the early internet era. More recent reports have continued to describe it as an alleged leak, but neither Riya nor Ashmit publicly authenticated the footage as genuine.

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Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?
Tags: Ashmit PatelRIYA SEN

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Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?
Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?
Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?
Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?
Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?

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