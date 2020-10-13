If sources are to be believed Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) unveiled a ‘chip’ named Gausatva Kavach. According to the chief, the chip has the virtue of anti-radiation and is scientifically proven to use in mobile phones.

This time Cow-dung and not ‘gaumutra’ is making the headlines. If sources are to be believed in a bizarre statement Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) unveiled a ‘chip’ named Gausatva Kavach. According to RKA chief, the virtue of cow-dung is anti-radiation and there is a ‘chip’ of cow-dung manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. The RKA chief further added this cow dung has the capability to protect everyone and is scientifically proven to use in mobile phones. He claims this will help to reduce radiation and safeguard us against diseases.

The RKA has already started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals. The Aayog was initially set up in 2019 and aimed at the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny. While the chief vouches for its anti-radiation, physicists and scientists among others looked the other way. Physicist Vikram Soni said cow-dung is unlikely to absorb radioactivity.

Earlier Assam MLA Suman Haripriya had claimed ‘gaumutra’ and cow-dung as a cure for coronavirus. Netizens have burst into a laugher riot since the statements of RKA chief surfaced. We do not know whether tradition will reduce to not but the memes and jokes haven’t stopped ever since. Watch the video here and some of the Twitterati hilarious reactions.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation… It's scientifically proven…This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

This doesn't even make sense. Is it a cow dung cover for the mobile chip? #GobarChip https://t.co/cA6VDTStyW — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) October 13, 2020

😂😂😂

He is 100% correct – if you put cow dung on the chip then no radiation – because it will stop working ! Eureka!! — Thinking hat (@ThinkActTank) October 13, 2020

Also Read: #BoycottTanishq: Bollywood shares their thoughts; Kangana Ranaut slams ad for promoting love jihad, sexism while Richa Chadha calls it ‘beautiful’

Also Read: Bengaluru’s love for biryani leaves netizens divided: 1.5 km long queue for a plate of Biryani? Admirers say ‘It’s too delicious’

It is a ‘moo’t point whether it will work 😜https://t.co/KimAwF3QMc — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 13, 2020

His nose is outside the mask!!! But yeah Cow Dung will protect everyone.. https://t.co/pTflqBzBTg — Lara D’Souza (@laradsouzaa) October 13, 2020

The Aayog chairman might take some time to prove its anti-radiation effects but twitter is surely having its fun and much-needed laughs.